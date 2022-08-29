Reliance announces tieup with these tech giants to expedite 5G rollout in India

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced the 5G standalone services, adding that the launch will take place in select Indian cities by Diwali this year. He announced a slew of partnerships for speedy rollout of the 5G plan.

Jio and Meta are collaborating on metaverse. In addition, it is collaborating with Google on Cloud and incredibly affordable 5G cellphones. It will also collaborate on cloud computing with Microsoft and will have partnership with Intel on infrastructure, computing, and 5G edge computing.

Partnership with Qualcomm

Mukesh Ambani said that Reliance Jio has partnered with Qualcomm to develop 5G solutions for India. "We are privileged to have the world’s leading tech companies like Meta, Google, Microsoft, Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung, Cisco as our partners in our ‘Made in India’ 5G collaboration . Today, I announce an exciting partnership with Qualcomm". He added that they have made a collaboration with Qualcomm to develop a 5G solution for India, which can be taken to the rest of the world.

Affordable 5G smartphones

Speaking at Reliance Industries' 45th AGM, he further said that his company is partnering with Google to develop ultra-affordable 5G smartphones. He revealed that the company is working with Google to develop ultra affordable smartphones for the Indian market.

Earlier in the event, announcing about the launch of 5G services, Mukesh Ambani said that 5G can't be limited to only those privileged as Digital freedom is birth right of every India. He said, Jio will provide highest quality and most affordable 5G to make India the largest data-powered economy even, ahead of USA and China.

At the AGM event, Ambani said that he aspires to deliver 5G in every taluka, every district of India in next 18 months. He said that Jio 5G will empower fourth revolution by connecting everyone, every place and everything.

Reliance has announced the launch of its 5G services in next two months beginning first in few cities then covering Pan India by the end of 2023.