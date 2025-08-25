Roblox case: 10-year-old girl forced to send photos for Robux in-game money

A mother in North Carolina has filed a lawsuit against Roblox, alleging that the gaming platform failed to protect her 10-year-old daughter from sexual exploitation by a predator. Roblox faces a lawsuit in North Carolina over claims that weak safety measures enabled a predator to exploit a child.(AP)

According to the complaint, the predator posed as another child on Roblox to gain the girl’s trust before coercing her into sending explicit images in exchange for Robux, the platform’s virtual currency. When she resisted, he allegedly threatened to take away the Robux. The lawsuit claims Roblox created a “pedophile hellscape” despite marketing itself as safe for children.

The filing highlights weak safeguards, pointing out that signing up for Roblox requires only a birthdate, username and password. Until recently, adults could also message children of any age directly. The predator later moved the communication to text messages, where the exploitation continued. The girl had been using Roblox for years to play games and interact socially, making her vulnerable, the lawsuit says.

Roblox responded by saying, “We are deeply troubled by any incident that endangers our users, and safety is a top priority. We dedicate substantial resources, including advanced technology and 24/7 human moderation, to detect and prevent inappropriate content and behaviour.”

The lawsuit argues these protections remain inadequate, stressing that proper age verification and stricter user screening could have prevented the abuse. It also notes that the lure of Robux often leaves children exposed to manipulation by predators.

The case has reignited concerns about child safety on online platforms and placed fresh scrutiny on how companies like Roblox safeguard young users.

