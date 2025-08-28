Samsung Bengaluru R&D pushes AI-first agenda with India-focused features

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are currently one the most talked about smartphones in the globe. While the users and tech experts are lauding the Galaxy AI features in the smartphones, not many know about the role that Samsung R&D Institute India-Bangalore (SRI-B) played in development of these models along with several others. Recently, I got a chance to interact with Mohan Rao Goli, Corporate Vice President and Managing Director at SRI-B, and got to know a few interesting facts about the facility. Mohan Rao Goli, Corporate Vice President and Managing Director at Samsung R&D Institute India-Bangalore (SRI-B).

When asked about how India’s R&D operations are shaping global innovation and responding to a tough, price-conscious market like India. His answers painted a picture of how the Bengaluru centre has transitioned from being a delivery hub to a crucial AI powerhouse, contributing not just to global launches but also driving consumer-first features tailored for India.

Over the years, SRI-B has played a key role in telecom transitions, from 2G to 5G, and in shaping the shift from feature phones to smartphones. Now, Goli believes we are on the cusp of another era-defining change: the transition from smartphones to AI phones, where Galaxy AI will serve as the platform for the next leap.

India’s impact on global features

I asked Goli how features designed specifically for India, such as Voice Focus, which reduces background noise during calls, get accepted globally. “We understood its importance from the Indian environment,” he explained. “Once it received good feedback here, our Seoul R&D organisation adopted it for emerging markets too.”

This underlines SRI-B’s growing influence: ideas tested in India often find global acceptance, a testament to how the centre blends local consumer insights with Samsung’s worldwide product strategy.

Local innovation, global vision

In response to my question on how India’s R&D positioning has changed over the years, Goli highlighted that SRI-B is not just adapting technologies but often shaping them. “From wireless communication transitions to building platforms with Android, we created meaningful experiences. Now, with Galaxy AI, we are shaping the smartphone-to-AI phone migration,” he said.

Samsung’s Bengaluru centre is also behind India-first innovations like UPI integration in Samsung Wallet, Samsung Finance+ for affordability, and Customised Cooling via SmartThings, which automates air conditioner, fan switching to improve sleep in Indian summers.

Future-proofing with 6G and AI

When I pressed on future-proofing devices with 6G, Goli emphasised that AI will be the foundation. “AI is going to be the new user interface. The way people interact with devices will fundamentally change in the AI era,” he said, hinting at Samsung’s long-term focus on creating “AI phones” with hybrid on-device and cloud-based models.

Personalisation as the next big leap

Responding to broader industry questions, Goli explained how personalisation is Samsung’s next big priority with Galaxy AI. “Each individual’s needs are different. If AI can provide timely, personalised assistance, it will improve productivity and user experience,” he said.

The hiring and skills challenge

On team capabilities, Goli revealed that SRI-B is building deep expertise in AI models, deep learning, and neural networks, ensuring that future features can run efficiently on devices. “The big challenge is optimising models for smartphones while balancing power and performance. That is where our research is deeply focused,” he noted.

Real-time translation and India’s language roadmap

While I asked about India’s contribution, others raised concerns on language diversity. Goli admitted that adding Indian regional languages remains a challenge due to dialects and named entities. However, real-time translation on Galaxy AI already works seamlessly. “Our consumers are enjoying real-time translation, and it is one of the most liked features,” he added, indicating that more languages will follow after ongoing research.

From Fold 7’s slim auto-transition camera to AI wallpaper, audio eraser, and Now Brief, SRI-B’s fingerprints are visible on Samsung’s flagship innovations. But as Goli underlined in our exchange, India’s R&D story is no longer just about cost-effective engineering, it is about future-defining innovation that shapes Samsung’s global AI-first strategy.