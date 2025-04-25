Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch may happen next month- All details

The Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung’s anticipated ultra-thin phone, is yet to make its official debut after its first appearance at the Galaxy Unpacked event in January and the MWC 2025. As we wait for an official announcement, a new leak has come forward, revealing the potential launch schedule for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Earlier, the smartphone was expected to debut on April 15, however, the unexpected delay shifted the launch to May. Now, the leak has revealed South Korea and China's launch date, along with the global launch in late May. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch schedule tipped ahead of official announcement.(AP)

Therefore, if you have been waiting to get your hands on the new Samsung ultra-slim smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge. Then, know about the potential launch date, pre-order details and expected sale availability.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Launch schedule

A Korean publication has tipped the detailed launch schedule of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. It suggests that the smartphone will likely be launched on May 13 in Korea and China. The sale for the smartphone is expected to go live on May 23, with pre-orders starting a day after launch. Earlier, the smartphone was expected to debut in specific markets, but the reports highlight the US and global launch or availability on May 30.

The report further highlighted that buyers who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge can get the 512GB variant at the price of the 256GB variant. Alongside storage, the smartphone is expected to be priced between KRW 1.5 million and KRW 1.63 million in Korea. Therefore, we can expect the smartphone to be priced around Rs.90000 in India.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What to expect?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will likely be the slimmest Galaxy S series model, with 5.84mm in thickness. This new smartphone will compete with Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Air model in providing flagship features with a slim design. The Galaxy S25 Edge will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 12GB RAM.

It may feature a dual camera setup that could include a 200MP main camera as its Ultra sibling and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The Galaxy S5 Edge could feature a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 2700nits peak brightness. However, it may not have a promising battery life with a 3900mAh battery.