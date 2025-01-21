Samsung Galaxy S25 Series launches on January 22: Specs, design, and AI features we expect

Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy S25 series tomorrow, on January 22. The event is expected to unveil three main models: the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Additionally, some reports suggest there could be a fourth model called the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim. All these models are expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and will include the latest Galaxy AI features. Ahead of the launch, numerous leaks have surfaced, giving us insights into the phones. Here’s what we know so far about the Galaxy S25 series and what to expect from the devices. Galaxy S25 series launches on January 22.(OnLeaks)

Galaxy S25 Series: Expected Specifications

Starting with the specifications, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be the top-end flagship, as it has been for several years. The phone is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, alongside the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and a 6.8 or 6.9-inch AMOLED QHD+ panel.

The device will likely support a quad-camera setup, as seen in various leaks so far. While it remains to be seen if Samsung upgrades the sensors, it is widely expected to retain the 200-megapixel main wide camera, along with a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto lens, a 3x telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide camera.

As for the baseline Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus, these models are also expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, alongside 12GB RAM. However, the exact battery sizes for these models remain unclear. The S25 Plus, due to its larger form factor, will likely have a larger battery and a bigger display, which could measure around 6.7 inches. The standard S25 is expected to feature a smaller 6.2-inch display.

Galaxy S25 Series: Design

The design of the vanilla S25 models is expected to remain largely the same, featuring flat sides, a flat display, and a flat back. However, the S25 Ultra could undergo a slight redesign, with Samsung reportedly opting for rounded corners instead of sharp, angular ones. This change could make the Ultra model more comfortable to hold for extended periods. Leaked images from tipster Evan Blass, as well as previous reports, support this claim. The S25 Ultra is also expected to retain titanium as its core material, with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the front and back.

Galaxy S25 Slim

Reports suggest that the Galaxy S25 Slim will measure just 6.4mm in thickness, making it the thinnest smartphone in the Galaxy S25 series. It is expected to slot between the S25 and S25 Plus in terms of pricing and is likely to share a similar set of specifications.

Galaxy S25 Series: AI Features

Based on a leaked video by Evan Blass, the Galaxy S25 series is expected to introduce several new AI features. These include an overview accessible directly from the lock screen, offering a "Good Morning" briefing with details such as the current temperature, an energy score indicating whether you’re well-rested, and sleep records.

The devices may also include an assistant system capable of performing multi-step actions. Additionally, a nighttime video mode, powered by the Nightography feature, is expected to enable capturing night-mode videos, similar to Google Pixel devices. Lastly, a new voice isolation feature could help reduce various background noises, such as wind or chatter.