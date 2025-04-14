Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price drop announced: Here’s how to get Rs.12000 cashback

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra recently made its debut in the flagship smartphone market and is already creating a huge buzz among buyers. From powerful AI upgrades to exceptional performance with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a perfect choice for multitaskers and gamers. Now, just about 3 months after the launch, Samsung has announced a huge offer for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, providing buyers with an opportunity to get this feature-filled smartphone at a lower price. If you are someone who has been planning to buy this flagship product, then you may want to know about the latest offers announced by Samsung. Samsung announced exciting offers Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra offers

Samsung has announced an exciting offer for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. If you purchase the Titanium Silverblue colour variant from Samsung online and offline stores, you can get Rs.12000 cashback or avail no-cost EMI starting at just Rs.3278 using selected bank cards. Therefore, the effective price of this latest flagship would be Rs.117999, down from the original price of Rs.129999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Samsung has further highlighted that the offer will last until April 30, 2025. Therefore, buyers have about 15 days to make the purchase and take advantage of this exclusive offer.

But is it worth buying a smartphone worth more than Rs. 1 Lakh? You can check out the detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review to know if it is everything you need for a flagship upgrade. Also, we have listed the features for you to make an informed decision.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with a built-in S-Pen for ease in multitasking and carrying out tasks effortlessly. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 12GB RAM. With Galaxy S25 Ultra, you can use plenty of AI-powered features such as Now Brief for a personalised summary of the day, Now Bar to access ongoing activities on the lock screen, Writing Assist, Drawing Assist, Circle to Search, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is also known for its exceptional camera capabilities with its quad-camera setup. It includes a 200MP main camera with ISOCELL HP2 sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera with ISOCELL JN3 sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens with Sony IMX754 sensor and 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP telephoto lens with Sony IMX854 sensor and up to 5x optical zoom.