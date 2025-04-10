Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra likely to come without built-in S Pen: A downside or worthy gain?

Samsung’s flagship Ultra variant models are popularly known for their S Pen support, bringing swift usage to a big screen phone. However, the South Korean giant is reportedly rethinking its S Pen strategy from a design perspective. With Galaxy S25 Ultra, the company removed the Bluetooth support for the stylus to maintain the slimness of the device. Now, with upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung is expected to remove built-in S Pen silos entirely. However, it does not mean that the S Pen support will be gone entirely; we expect that the stylus could come as an accessory in the box, like the Samsung tablets. But, how will the audience react to change? And how Samsung plans to compensate after removing the silos? Here’s what we know so far. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra likely to come with major design changes.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may not support S Pen silos

This year’s Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was appreciated for its design refinements, from making it slimmer and lightweight to bringing a smartphone which feels comfortable in the hand. Now, as we are bombarded with leaks for the next generation Galaxy S series Ultra model, one of the major concerns for fans is the removal of the S Pen slot. Well, the change could be scary; it could allow the company to make the right changes to the smartphone’s design and bring a worthy upgrade. Therefore, the removal of the silos could actually come as a blessing in disguise.

While the S Pen slot is expected to be removed, we believe that Samsung could provide the stylus within the box. Additionally, it could also provide a magnetic support for the pen to stay attached at all times. But, how will the silos space will be utilised? Well, several reports have highlighted that Samsung is planning to remove the 3x telephoto lens for an improved main camera sensor with a variable aperture. With the extra space, the company could bring a bigger battery to the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

For years, Samsung has relied on a 5000mAh battery. While the battery life is promising, the charging speed is something which bothers users the most about the phone. As brands have started to chase 7000mAh, we expect at least a 6000mAh battery for a worthy upgrade.

While many may have mixed feelings about the changes, but it looks like a good proposition to me as long as Samsung is keeping the S pen support intact. Now, we simply have to have a good amount of time to know what the South Korean giant has planned for its new generation of smartphones.