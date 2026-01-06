Samsung may bring ‘Hey Plex’ voice command to future Galaxy phones: Report

Samsung may be preparing a change in how users interact with AI on its smartphones. Industry reports suggest that the company is working on support for Perplexity as an AI assistant on Galaxy devices, along with a voice command to activate it. If the plan moves forward, users may soon be able to launch the assistant by saying “Hey Plex,” much like the existing voice triggers used for other assistants on Android phones. Samsung may soon include a new voice command that lets Galaxy users access the Perplexity AI assistant.(HT)

Perplexity Hotword Found in App Code

The latest insight comes from a review of the Perplexity app’s Android code carried out by Android Authority in collaboration with tipster AssembleDebug. The review focused on version 2.69.3 of the app and revealed text strings that point to voice activation support. These references suggest that users could call the Perplexity assistant through a hotword, even when the phone screen remains off.

To enable the feature, users would need to agree to voice data collection and accept the app’s terms. The setup process may require the app to record a voice sample so the system can recognise the user’s speech. The report adds that users could delete the stored hotword and record a new voice sample if required. The feature would also need access to the device’s microphone to function.

Built-in Microphones

The code suggests that the hotword would work only through the phone’s built-in microphones. If a user connects Bluetooth earphones or an external microphone, the app may display a message asking them to disconnect the accessory. This approach indicates that the voice trigger depends on direct access to the phone’s internal hardware.

The review also points to new system-level services linked to Samsung devices. These include call-in actions tied to hotword access and a dedicated service for wake word detection. The services appear to rely on Samsung’s own hotword software tools, which manage voice activation on Galaxy phones.

Expected Debut With Galaxy S26 Series

In addition, the app package reportedly contains image files that hint at Perplexity coming preloaded on certain Galaxy models. Earlier reports have suggested that Samsung could introduce this partnership with the One UI 8.5 software version. This update is expected to arrive alongside the Galaxy S26 series, which is likely to launch early next year.

If Samsung proceeds with these plans, the Galaxy S26 lineup may mark the first time Perplexity becomes deeply integrated into Galaxy phones, which would offer users a new way to access AI features through voice commands.