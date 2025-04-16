Samsung OneUI 7 update rollout: What is the problem and should you download?

Samsung recently began rolling out One UI 7, based on Android 15, for certain Galaxy devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. However, soon after, reports began emerging suggesting that Samsung had actually paused the rollout due to alleged bugs. But shortly afterwards, it was revealed that the paused rollout may eventually resume. A Samsung smartphone Galaxy S24 is displayed during its unveiling ceremony in Seoul, South Korea.(Reuters)

Now, Samsung has officially confirmed that it did, in fact, roll out the One UI 7 update for models such as the S24 series, the Z Fold 6, and the Z Flip 6. The rollout began on the 7th of this April, but was subsequently suspended. However, the update is now expected to resume soon.

Also Read: Gboard for Android phones gets new voice typing mode

What Samsung Said

According to a post on Samsung’s South Korean Community forums, as spotted by Android Authority, the company confirmed it had started rolling out One UI 7, then paused it, and is now resuming the update. That being said, Samsung did not specify the reason behind the suspension.

However, the Android Authority report suggests the pause may have been due to a bug that specifically affected Exynos-powered S24 devices in South Korea, where the unlocking process was affected. Additionally, an issue with Samsung's Secure Folder feature was also identified, which may have contributed to this roll out pause.

Which Samsung phones are getting the OneUI 7 update?

In the initial wave of the One UI 7 rollout, based on Android 15, last year’s flagship phones, the Galaxy S24 series, including the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, are confirmed to be receiving the update. Alongside them, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are also getting it, as confirmed by Samsung. It remains to be seen when the update will be available more broadly for devices like the Galaxy S23 series.

Should you download OneUI 7 right now?

As things stand, the update is currently rolling out only for specific regions (staged roll out), including South Korea. This is the stable update, and isn’t a beta. In totality, you should be okay downloading the update after Samsung resumes the official roll out again—especially considering it has now identified the problematic bugs, and has ironed them out. But as a word of caution, we recommended users to make a backup (on cloud or local), to safeguard themselves.

Also Read: Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC