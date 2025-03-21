Menu Explore
Samsung releases One UI 7 update list: Check if your Galaxy phone is eligible

ByShaurya Sharma
Mar 21, 2025 02:30 PM IST

Samsung One UI 7 is set to roll out for older Galaxy devices as well. Check out the full list here.

If you own a Samsung phone or tablet and have been waiting for the One UI 7 update based on Android 15, there's good news for you. Samsung Singapore has officially released a list of additional smartphones that will receive the latest software update, alongside the already confirmed models, including the Galaxy S24 series, S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 6, and Z Flip 5, the Samsung Tab S10 series and Tab S9 series.

Samsung has now released an updates list of phones supporting OneUI 7.(Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
Now, let us tell you about all the smartphones that will be updated to One UI 7, based on an official newsroom release by Samsung Singapore.

OneUI 7 To Launch For These Models, Too

Galaxy S Series

  1. Galaxy S24 Series
  2. Galaxy S24 FE
  3. Galaxy S23 Series
  4. Galaxy S23 FE
  5. Galaxy S22 Series
  6. Galaxy S21 Series
  7. Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Z Series

  1. Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6
  2. Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5
  3. Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4
  4. Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3

Galaxy Tab

  1. Galaxy Tab S10 Series
  2. Galaxy Tab S9 Series
  3. Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series
  4. Galaxy Tab S8 Series
  5. Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

What new features are coming with One UI 7?

One UI 7 is already running on the Galaxy S25 series, released earlier this year, and it brings several changes. This includes the new Now bar, which provides real-time updates directly on the lock screen. For instance, you can check what song is playing on your Galaxy Buds or track your morning run progress, all without unlocking your phone.

Additionally, One UI 7 introduces new AI-powered features. AI Select can recommend actions based on the context of your device usage. Then, there’s Writing Assist, which allows users to seamlessly summarise text and more. Drawing Assist helps create imagery, caricatures, or illustrations using simple text-based prompts, images, or sketches.

The update also includes Audio Eraser, a feature first introduced with the Pixel 8 series, which lets you remove unwanted sounds and noise from your videos. Of course, One UI 7 comes with Google Gemini built-in, enabling a range of extra capabilities.

Follow Us On