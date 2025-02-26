Slack down: Users report issues with app and website

Slack down: Several users on Wednesday reported issues in accessing Slack's app and website. Slack down: Reports of issues with Slack's service began spiking on Down Detector around 9.56pm.(Unsplash)

“We’re having trouble loading your workspace,” said a message on the cloud-based team communication platform.

On its part, Slack said that its engineers were investigating the reason behind the outage.

“Our engineers are investigating what's happened. We apologize for the disruption and we hope to be back to normal soon,” Slack said on X. “Please check https://slack-status.com for any updates. We appreciate your patience while we work on it!” it added.

Reports of issues with Slack's service began spiking on Down Detector at around 9pm.

About 60% of users reported trouble connecting to Slack's app, while 24% complained about the server connection and 16% about the website.

In an update at 10.26pm, Slack said that users may also experience issues when attempting to log in.

“We're continuing our efforts to restore functionality to affected features such as workflows, sending messages, threads and API-related features. Users may also experience issues when attempting to log-in. We appreciate your continued patience. More updates will be shared as soon as possible,” the update read.