Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Slack down: Users report issues with app and website

ByHT News Desk
Feb 26, 2025 10:39 PM IST

Slack down: The business messaging app said that its engineers were investigating the reason behind the outage.

Slack down: Several users on Wednesday reported issues in accessing Slack's app and website.

Slack down: Reports of issues with Slack's service began spiking on Down Detector around 9.56pm.(Unsplash)
Slack down: Reports of issues with Slack's service began spiking on Down Detector around 9.56pm.(Unsplash)

“We’re having trouble loading your workspace,” said a message on the cloud-based team communication platform.

On its part, Slack said that its engineers were investigating the reason behind the outage.

“Our engineers are investigating what's happened. We apologize for the disruption and we hope to be back to normal soon,” Slack said on X. “Please check https://slack-status.com for any updates. We appreciate your patience while we work on it!” it added.

Reports of issues with Slack's service began spiking on Down Detector at around 9pm.

About 60% of users reported trouble connecting to Slack's app, while 24% complained about the server connection and 16% about the website.

In an update at 10.26pm, Slack said that users may also experience issues when attempting to log in.

“We're continuing our efforts to restore functionality to affected features such as workflows, sending messages, threads and API-related features. Users may also experience issues when attempting to log-in. We appreciate your continued patience. More updates will be shared as soon as possible,” the update read.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On