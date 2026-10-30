Small steps towards better health begin with better insights, and these five smartwatches can help you get there

Whether you want to take more steps, improve your running time, or understand why you still feel tired after a full night's sleep, a smartwatch can offer useful insights into your health and fitness. Today's wearables go beyond counting steps, tracking heart rate, sleep patterns, workout intensity and recovery.

Prioritise fitness tracking, health monitoring, GPS precision, battery life and comfort when choosing a smartwatch for your routine. (Samsung)

By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less

However, choosing the right device depends on your routine and the features you actually need. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 offers a chance to explore options at discounted prices. If you are looking for the best smartwatches for fitness tracking in India, or a smartwatch with a heart-rate monitor, compare their health features, battery life, and workout tools. Here are some options worth considering.

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Tracking your daily activity is easier when your watch monitors more than just steps. The Amazfit Active Max combines heart rate and sleep tracking with over 170 workout modes and built-in GPS. Its bright AMOLED display, offline maps and battery life of up to 25 days make it suitable for everything from everyday walks to outdoor training.

Specifications BATTERY 658mAh, up to 25 days of typical use DISPLAY 1.5-inch AMOLED, 480 × 480 resolution, up to 3,000 nits brightness CHIPSET Not specified GPS Built-in GPS with support for five satellite positioning systems SOFTWARE Zepp OS, compatible with the Zepp app on Android and iOS DURABILITY 5 ATM water resistance, aluminium alloy frame and polymer case Reasons to Buy Bright AMOLED display: Easy to read outdoors, even in bright sunlight. Long battery life: Lasts up to 25 days under typical usage. Extensive fitness features: Tracks sleep, heart rate and over 170 workout types. Reasons to Avoid No dual-band GPS: Location tracking may be less precise than on some premium sports watches. Bulky design: The large case may not suit smaller wrists. Limited smart features: Its app ecosystem is less extensive than Wear OS or watchOS.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the bright display, long battery life and range of fitness-tracking features. Some also praise its sleep monitoring and value for money. However, feedback points to occasional inaccuracies in step counting, a bulky design and limited smart features. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

The Amazfit Active Max is worth considering if you want to track workouts, monitor sleep and understand your daily activity without charging your watch frequently. Its extensive workout modes and built-in GPS suit outdoor exercise, while offline maps and music storage add convenience. It is particularly useful for those who prioritise fitness tracking and battery life over a large app ecosystem.

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For runners, tracking distance and pace is only part of the picture. The Garmin Forerunner 265 Music combines built-in GPS and running metrics with sleep monitoring, recovery insights and training readiness. Its AMOLED display makes workout statistics easy to read, while offline music storage lets you leave your phone behind during runs.

Specifications BATTERY Up to 13 days in smartwatch mode; up to 7 hours with GPS and music DISPLAY 1.3-inch AMOLED, 416 × 416 resolution CHIPSET Not specified by Garmin GPS Built-in GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and multi-band positioning with SatIQ SOFTWARE Garmin OS, compatible with Garmin Connect on Android and iOS DURABILITY 5 ATM water resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Reasons to Buy AMOLED display: Delivers bright colours and clear workout statistics. Advanced sleep tracking: Provides sleep scores, sleep insights and overnight health measurements. GPS and music storage: Supports outdoor runs and phone-free music playback. Reasons to Avoid Shorter battery life with music: Lasts up to seven hours with GPS and music enabled. Running-focused features: Casual users may not need its extensive training tools. Limited app selection: Offers fewer third-party apps than some mainstream smartwatches.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the Garmin Forerunner 265 Music's bright AMOLED display, accurate GPS tracking and extensive running features. Some also value its sleep monitoring, recovery insights and music storage for phone-free workouts. However, feedback may point to its premium price, limited smartwatch features and shorter battery life when GPS and music are used together. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

If running is a regular part of your fitness routine, the Garmin Forerunner 265 Music offers tools to help you understand your performance and recovery. Training readiness combines sleep quality, recovery and training load to help you decide when to push harder or take a break. Built-in GPS and music storage also make it a practical choice for outdoor runners.

Balancing workouts with adequate rest is easier when you can monitor both throughout the day. The Garmin Venu 3 tracks sleep stages, naps, heart rate and other health metrics, and offers sleep scores and personalised guidance. It also features built-in GPS, animated workouts and standard smartwatch features, including Bluetooth calling and notifications.

Specifications BATTERY Up to 14 days in smartwatch mode; up to 5 days with always-on display DISPLAY 1.4-inch AMOLED, 454 × 454 resolution CHIPSET Not specified by Garmin GPS Built-in GPS, GLONASS and Galileo SOFTWARE Garmin OS, compatible with Garmin Connect on Android and iOS DURABILITY 5 ATM water resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 lens Reasons to Buy Advanced sleep tracking: Offers sleep scores, nap detection and personalised sleep coaching. Long battery life: Lasts up to 14 days in smartwatch mode. Everyday smartwatch features: Supports Bluetooth calls, notifications and offline music playback. Reasons to Avoid Limited app ecosystem: Offers fewer third-party apps than the Apple Watch. Expensive: May be costly for users who only need basic sleep and fitness tracking.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the Garmin Venu 3's long battery life, accurate heart-rate monitoring and extensive health features. Some also praise its comfortable design and bright display. However, feedback points to inconsistent sleep tracking, fewer smart features than the Apple Watch, and occasional connectivity issues. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

The Garmin Venu 3 suits people who want to monitor their fitness without giving up everyday smartwatch conveniences. Its sleep coach, nap detection and Body Battery insights help you understand how rest, stress and activity affect your energy levels. With built-in GPS, workout features and up to 14 days of battery life, it supports regular exercise without requiring frequent charging.

From monitoring your heart rate during a workout to reviewing your sleep the next morning, the Samsung Galaxy Watch9 brings together several health and fitness tools. It tracks sleep patterns, heart rate, and other health metrics, along with workouts and GPS-based exercise tracking. Its bright AMOLED display and Wear OS features also support everyday use beyond fitness.

Specifications BATTERY 445mAh, up to 40 hours with always-on display off DISPLAY 1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480 × 480 resolution CHIPSET Snapdragon Wear Elite platform GPS Built-in GPS with GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou and QZSS support SOFTWARE Wear OS 7 with Samsung's One UI Watch DURABILITY 5 ATM water resistance, IP68 rating and MIL-STD-810H certification Reasons to Buy Advanced sleep tracking: Offers sleep scores, sleep-stage monitoring and personalised sleep coaching. Bright AMOLED display: Delivers clear visuals with peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. Comprehensive health features: Tracks heart rate, blood oxygen, skin temperature and other health metrics. Reasons to Avoid Frequent charging: Battery life can be limited to around 30 hours with the always-on display enabled. Some features require a Samsung phone: Certain health-monitoring tools have device compatibility restrictions. Premium pricing: May be expensive for users who only need basic sleep and fitness tracking.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the bright display, lightweight design and comprehensive health-tracking features. Some also praise its responsive performance, comfortable fit and improved battery life. However, feedback highlights concerns about battery drain during intensive tracking and the incremental nature of some upgrades. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch9 is worth considering if you want fitness tracking alongside everyday smartwatch features. Its sleep coaching and health monitoring help you review your rest, while GPS and workout tracking support activities ranging from daily walks to structured exercise. It is a practical option for users who also value app support and integration with the Samsung ecosystem, although battery life remains a consideration.

For people who spend more time outdoors or follow demanding workout routines, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra offers fitness tracking alongside a rugged design. It combines sleep monitoring, personalised coaching and dual-frequency GPS with a bright AMOLED display. Its titanium frame, sapphire crystal glass and 10 ATM water resistance make it suitable for a range of outdoor activities.

Specifications BATTERY 590mAh, up to 80 hours with the always-on display off; up to 100 hours in Power Saving mode DISPLAY 1.47-inch Super AMOLED, 480 × 480 resolution CHIPSET Exynos W1000, 3nm, penta-core processor GPS Built-in dual-frequency GPS with GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou support SOFTWARE Wear OS powered by Samsung, with One UI Watch DURABILITY Titanium frame, sapphire crystal glass, 10 ATM water resistance, IP68 and MIL-STD-810H certification Reasons to Buy Advanced sleep tracking: Provides sleep scores, sleep coaching and sleep apnoea detection where supported. Rugged construction: Features a titanium frame, sapphire crystal glass and 10 ATM water resistance. Outdoor fitness features: Offers dual-frequency GPS, route guidance and a programmable Quick Button. Reasons to Avoid Large design: The 47mm case may feel bulky on smaller wrists. Battery life varies: Intensive overnightays-on display can require more frequent charging. Limited compatibility: Some health features require a compatible Samsung Galaxy phone.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the bright display, premium titanium construction, and extensive health-tracking features. Some also praise its GPS performance, comfortable fit and useful fitness tools. However, feedback points to limited battery life with intensive use and the watch's bulky design, which may not suit everyone. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is suited to people who want fitness tracking for outdoor activities and demanding exercise routines. Its dual-frequency GPS helps with location tracking, while sleep monitoring and personalised coaching provide additional context for recovery. The rugged construction and larger battery also make it worth considering for outdoor use, provided its size and charging needs suit your routine.

Factors to consider when purchasing a smartwatch:

Fitness tracking features: Choose a smartwatch that supports your regular activities, whether that means walking, running, cycling or gym workouts. Look for useful workout modes and recovery insights.

Heart rate and sleep monitoring: A smartwatch with heart rate monitor and sleep tracking can help you understand activity levels, rest and recovery.

GPS accuracy: Built-in GPS is useful for tracking outdoor routes, distance and pace without carrying your phone.

Battery life: Consider how often you want to charge your watch, especially if you plan to track sleep.

Comfort and durability: Check the fit, weight and water resistance for everyday wear and exercise.

Compatibility: Ensure the watch works with your smartphone and preferred fitness apps.

How Do These Smartwatches Stack Up?

Smartwatch Display GPS Software Samsung Galaxy Watch9 (44mm Bluetooth) 1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480 × 480 pixels Built-in GPS with GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou and QZSS support Wear OS with Samsung One UI Watch Amazfit Active Max 1.5-inch AMOLED, 480 × 480 pixels Built-in GPS with support for five satellite positioning systems Zepp OS, compatible with Android and iOS Garmin Forerunner 265 Music 1.3-inch AMOLED, 416 × 416 pixels GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, multi-band positioning and SatIQ Garmin OS, compatible with Android and iOS Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 1.47-inch Super AMOLED, 480 × 480 pixels Dual-frequency GPS with GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou support Wear OS with Samsung One UI Watch Garmin Venu 3 1.4-inch AMOLED, 454 × 454 pixels Built-in GPS with GLONASS and Galileo Garmin OS, compatible with Android and iOS

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FAQs What bank discounts are available on smartwatches during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026? During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, shoppers can get a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit card transactions, including qualifying EMI purchases. Additional savings may be available to Prime members on select offers. Check the smartwatch's product page for the applicable bank discount, minimum transaction value and offer terms before purchasing.

Can I buy a smartwatch on EMI during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026? Yes, eligible smartwatches may be available with no-cost EMI and other instalment payment options during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. No-cost EMI allows buyers to spread payments over a selected tenure without an additional interest cost, subject to the offer's terms. Some eligible purchases may also qualify for bank discounts on EMI transactions. Check the available tenures, monthly instalments and eligibility requirements at checkout.

Are cashback and exchange offers available on smartwatches during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026? Yes, shoppers may be able to save more through eligible cashback offers, Amazon Pay benefits and exchange deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can earn cashback on eligible purchases, while exchange benefits depend on the product and offer conditions. These benefits may not apply to every smartwatch or combine with every other discount, so review the final checkout price before placing your order.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.