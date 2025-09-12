Sony launches PlayStation Family app for parental controls and safe gaming

Sony has launched a new mobile tool designed to make it easier for parents to guide their children’s gaming habits. The PlayStation Family app, now available on iOS and Android, lets parents oversee gaming activity from anywhere without needing to use the console directly. Sony rolls out PlayStation Family app for mobile controls on gaming time spending and content filters.

The move reflects Sony’s ongoing focus on creating a safe and balanced environment for players of all ages. While PlayStation consoles already include family settings, this app takes convenience a step further by placing parental controls directly in the hands of caregivers.

Playtime Management and Spending Controls

The app offers a detailed look at playtime, allowing parents to track how long children spend on their consoles each day. Real-time reports show exactly which titles are being played, and parents can set daily or weekly limits to keep usage balanced. When children request more time, notifications appear on the parent’s device so that decisions can be made instantly.

Sony has also included spending management tools. Parents can top up wallets, place a cap on purchases, and review balances before money is spent. This system helps reduce unwanted charges and teaches responsible spending habits.

The PlayStation Family app also brings flexible content filters. Age-based presets automatically adjust restrictions, ensuring only appropriate titles can be played. For families that prefer tailored settings, each filter can be customised to match individual needs. The app even allows control of online interactions, limiting chat and multiplayer access where required.

Daily and weekly reports give a clear overview of activity patterns, enabling parents to spot trends in gaming behaviour. This transparency supports discussions about balanced use of technology.

The app is available now in several regions, including India, through the App Store and Google Play. Sony’s latest step in family support ensures that gaming remains enjoyable while also respecting limits and boundaries. It underlines the company’s wider vision of responsible digital play and the belief that entertainment and safety should go hand in hand.