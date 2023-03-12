Sony throws shade at Xbox's Call of Duty offer, claims it will 'irreparably harm competition'

Sony and Microsoft's ongoing war takes a new turn as Sony voices its concerns over Microsoft's latest Call of Duty offer. According to Sony, the proposed deal would do more harm than good to the industry, citing the possibility of damaging competition and innovation.

The recent public release of reports filed by both companies to the UK's Competition and Markets Authority shows that while Microsoft is confident in getting Call of Duty running on Switch, Sony is worried about Xbox's plan to sabotage Call of Duty on PlayStation.

In the redacted details of Microsoft's proposal to Sony to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for the next decade, Sony claims that the current offer would be bad for competition. Sony states that "We believe their current offer will irreparably harm competition and innovation in the industry. " Sony lists their concerns, including Microsoft raising the price of Call of Duty on PlayStation, lowering the quality of the PlayStation version, not investing in the multiplayer experience on PlayStation, or making Call of Duty available only on Game Pass.

Sony's filing to the UK CMA also states that they are "extremely sceptical that an agreement with Microsoft could be reached, much less monitored and enforced effectively." The ongoing battle between Sony and Microsoft has lasted for over a year now due to Microsoft's attempts to acquire Activision Blizzard through. Sony has claimed that "Game Pass leads PlayStation Plus significantly," while Microsoft has called PlayStation too big to fail and compared Sony to Blockbuster.

It is unclear how this ongoing battle will end, but for now, it seems that Sony is determined to fight back against Microsoft and Activision Blizzard's merger over Call of Duty. The stakes are high, and the outcome of this clash will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the gaming industry.