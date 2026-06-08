Still gaming on 1080p? These top QHD monitors are worth the upgrade in 2026

For PC gamers, monitor upgrades often take a back seat to graphics cards and processors. Yet the display is where every frame eventually lands. In 2026, QHD (2560x1440) monitors have become the resolution that offers the best balance between image quality and gaming performance. QHD monitors now offer the best balance of sharp visuals, smooth gameplay, and hardware efficiency. (Pexels) A 27-inch screen running at 1080p can start to show its limits, especially in games with detailed environments and long viewing distances. QHD adds more pixels without demanding the hardware requirements that come with 4K gaming. The result is a sharper image, clearer text, and better visibility in competitive titles while still allowing modern GPUs to push high frame rates. If you're planning a gaming setup upgrade, these QHD monitors are among the strongest options available in India.

The MSI G274QPF-QD targets gamers who want a mix of speed and image quality. It features a 27-inch Rapid IPS panel with Quantum Dot technology, helping deliver wider colour coverage for games and content creation. The monitor supports a 170Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, making it suitable for fast-action titles such as first-person shooters and battle royale games. MSI also includes DisplayHDR 400 certification and USB-C connectivity, adding flexibility for laptops and other devices. Key Features: 27-inch QHD Rapid IPS panel

170Hz refresh rate

1ms response time

Quantum Dot technology

DisplayHDR 400

USB-C connectivity

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The Samsung Odyssey G7 remains a popular choice for gamers looking for speed and immersion. It's a 1000R curved VA panel that wraps around the user's field of view, making racing, simulation and action games feel more engaging. The monitor combines QHD resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It also supports DisplayHDR 600, delivering deeper contrast levels than many IPS-based alternatives. While it sits in the premium segment, discounts often make it more accessible. Key Features: 27-inch QHD curved display

240Hz refresh rate

1ms response time

1000R curvature

DisplayHDR 600

High contrast VA panel

The ViewSonic XG2431 has built a strong reputation among competitive gamers. Rather than chasing extreme refresh rates, it focuses on delivering reliable esports performance at a more approachable price point. Its IPS panel offers good viewing angles and consistent image quality, making it useful beyond gaming. The 240Hz refresh rate remains highly relevant for titles where reaction time matters, including Valorant, Counter-Strike and Apex Legends. For gamers building a competitive setup without spending heavily on cutting-edge hardware, this monitor remains a practical choice. Key Features: IPS display panel

240Hz refresh rate

Designed for esports gaming

Wide viewing angles

Suitable for gaming and everyday use

The MSI MAG 271QPX QD-OLED represents the latest shift in gaming monitor technology. It combines QD-OLED panel technology with a 240Hz refresh rate, delivering fast response times and strong contrast performance. OLED technology allows individual pixels to switch off completely, producing deeper blacks and better scene separation. Quantum Dot enhancement helps maintain colour performance, making the monitor suitable for both competitive gaming and visually demanding single-player titles. While it comes at a higher price, it is aimed at buyers who want one display for both esports and cinematic gaming experiences. Key Features: 27-inch QHD QD-OLED panel

240Hz refresh rate

Fast pixel response

Deep contrast levels

Broad colour coverage

The Acer Nitro VG270U X1 offers a feature set that appeals to gamers seeking high refresh rates without entering the premium category. It features a 27-inch IPS display with a QHD resolution and support for up to 200Hz refresh rates. The monitor covers up to 90% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and supports HDR10 content. Connectivity options include dual HDMI ports and DisplayPort 1.4. Acer also includes built-in speakers and tilt adjustment support for added convenience. Key Features: 27-inch QHD IPS panel

Up to 200Hz refresh rate

HDR10 support

90% DCI-P3 colour coverage

Dual HDMI and DisplayPort 1.4

Built-in speakers 5 Things to Consider Before Buying a QHD Monitor 1. Refresh Rate Matters for Gaming If you primarily play competitive games such as Valorant, Counter-Strike, or Apex Legends, look for a monitor with at least a 144Hz refresh rate. Gamers with powerful PCs can consider 240Hz models for smoother gameplay. 2. Choose the Right Panel Type IPS panels offer better colour accuracy and viewing angles, making them suitable for both gaming and content consumption. VA panels generally provide higher contrast, while OLED and QD-OLED displays deliver deeper blacks and faster response times. 3. Check GPU Compatibility A QHD monitor requires more graphics power than a 1080p display. Ensure your graphics card can handle 1440p gaming at your preferred settings and frame rates before upgrading. 4. Look at Connectivity Options Modern monitors should include DisplayPort and HDMI ports. USB-C connectivity can be useful if you plan to connect a laptop or other compatible devices. 5. HDR and Ergonomics Add Value HDR support can improve image quality in supported games and videos. Adjustable stands, VESA mount compatibility, and tilt or height adjustments can also make long gaming sessions more comfortable.

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