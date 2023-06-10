'Taken out of context!': Sam Altman on Tech Mahindra's CEO accepting 'dare' to build ChatGPT-like tool

A day after Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani accepted the ‘challenge’ of building a ChatGPT-like AI tool, OpenAI founder and CEO Sam Altman clarified that his response to a question during a live event was taken out of context, adding that competing with his firm with $10 million “is not going to work.” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. (REUTERS)

“This is really taken out of context! the question was about competing with us with $10 million, which i really do think is not going to work. but i still said try! however, i think it’s the wrong question(sic),” said Altman in a tweet.

“The right question is what a startup can do that’s never been done before, that will contribute a new thing to the world. i have no doubt indian startups can and will do that! and no one but the builders can answer that question,” he added.

Altman's clarification came as on Thursday he said that it is ‘hopeless’ for India to try and build an artificial intelligence tool similar to ChatGPT. This was in reply to a question by Rajan Anandan, former Google India head, who had sought guidance from Altman on how Indian startups could work towards creating models along the lines of OpenAI.

"The way this works is we're going to tell you, it's totally hopeless to compete with us on training foundation models you shouldn't try, and it's your job to like try anyway. And I believe both of those things. I think it is pretty hopeless," Altman had said.

His answer had triggered Gurnani to accept the challenge, as he tweeted, “OpenAI founder Sam Altman said it’s pretty hopeless for Indian companies to try and compete with them. Dear @sama, From one CEO to another.. CHALLENGE ACCEPTED.”