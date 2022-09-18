These Samsung smartphones cheaper by up to 57% under Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale

During the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, which will open on September 23, Samsung will offer some of its smartphones at a discount of up to 57%, as per a report in Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan. The deals are available on the South Korean giant's Galaxy S22+, Galaxy F23 5G, Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Galaxy F13 smartphones, Live Hindustan said.

Here's a look at the deals being offered on these Samsung devices:

Galaxy S21 FE 5G: The Fan Edition (FE) of this smartphone can be purchased at ₹31,999, down from the listed price of ₹74,999. This means a discount of ₹43,000; at 57%, it has the highest discount rate among all Samsung models up for sale under this offer.

The S21 FE 5G has a powerful camera module with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support.

Galaxy S22+: To purchase this smartphone, you will have to pay ₹59,999, instead of a listed price of ₹101,999. Cheaper by ₹42,000 or 41%, it is powered by Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Galaxy F23 5G: It is available for ₹10,999 against a listed price of ₹22,999, which means ₹12,000 or 52% off. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, the F23 5G comes with an FHD+ display which has refresh rate of 120Hz.

Galaxy F13: You can buy this device at ₹8,499 instead of the listed price of ₹14,999, down by ₹6,500 or 43%. The F13 has a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, and 50MP camera.

