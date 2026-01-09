These waterproof speakers are built for pool days and worry-free listening
Published on: Jan 09, 2026 12:00 pm IST
Waterproof Bluetooth speakers are designed to handle splashes, rain and outdoor use, making them ideal for travel, workouts and casual listening without stressing over water damage.
Compact speakerTribit PocketGo Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with 7W Stereo Sound, IP68 Waterproof Dustproof, 20H Playtime, Custom EQ, BT6.0 & TWS Pairing, Supports TF Card, Ideal for Travel, Outdoor, Gifts View Details
₹2,999
Lightweight speakerSony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker, Extra-Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof, 16 Hrs Batt, Versatile Strap, Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-Black View Details
₹2,989
High bassJBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black) View Details
Long battery lifeMarshall Emberton III Compact Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 32+ Hours of Playtime, (360° Sound), Dust & Waterproof (IP67) – Midnight Blue. View Details
₹17,999
XIAOMI Sound Outdoor Speaker (Black) | 30W Hi-Quality Speaker with Mic | Upto 12hrs Playback Time | IP67 Waterproof & Type C | Wireless Stereo Pairing View Details
₹3,999
Sony ULT Field 1 with Massive Bass,12hrs Playtime,Hands Free Calling (with MIC),IP67(Waterproof,Dustproof,Rustproof),Sound Connect App,Wireless Bluetooth Speaker-Black View Details
₹8,489
Honeywell Trueno U400 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Portable Speaker, 30W Output, Dual 78mm Drivers, Deep Bass, 15H Playtime, IPX6 Waterproof, TWS Pairing, RGB Lights, SD/AUX/USB Type-C Support, Built-in Mic View Details
₹3,829
JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Blue) View Details
₹2,799
JBL Charge 6, Powerful Pro Sound with AI Sound Boost Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker,28 Hrs Playtime, Auracast Multi-Speaker Connection, Built in Power Bank, IP68 Waterproof & dustproof, Black View Details
₹19,999
Tribit Updated Version XSound Go Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 Speakers with Loud Stereo Sound & Rich Bass 16W,24H Playtime,150 ft Bluetooth Range,Outdoor Lightweight IPX7 Waterproof,Built-in Mic (Black) View Details
₹2,845
