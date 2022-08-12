This Independence Day, here's how to send WhatsApp emojis, stickers

India celebrates its 76th independence day on August 15, i.e Monday. This special occasion is the day to remember the courage of our freedom fighters who fought bravely to send the colonisers back to the place from where they arrived.

People all over the country are impatiently waiting for the day to commemorate the diversity of the beautiful civilization. Everyone is preparing to rejoice our Independence day in his/her own unique style. With the digital revolution and COVID induced virtual culture, online platforms have become an important place to form social gathering and share our emotions. Although COVID has forced us to reduce physical contacts, it should not hinder our social contacts. To make this easier, here we are showing a way to download and share Independence day stickers which you can WhatsApp to your friends, family, peers to show your emotions that you feel for this glorious festival.

Follow these steps to download WhatsApp emojis and stickers for the Independence day festival.

Open Google play store on your device. The device should have WhatsApp installed and updated to the latest version.

(Source: HT image)

Type and search ‘Independence day WhatsApp stickers’. In this way you can also replace Independence day with your desired festival to find stickers specific to that festival.

(Source: HT image)

Choose your favourite sticker pack. There will be many alternatives shown in the search result. You can choose the one with better users ratings or others with less storage requirement.

(Source: HT image)

Install one you like and after that, open the sticker pack.

It will take you to the app interface, on its start window.

(Source: HT image)

Tap start to move to the stickers bundle. It is on the bottom left hand side. The app which we have installed is having quiz and games too.

(Source: HT image)

You will see the ‘+’ icon. There are good number of stickers bundled together. Explore and choose your favourite. tap the corresponding ‘+’ button on the sticker bundle you like.

(Source: HT image)

Tap ADD once prompted. The sticker pack is now added to your WhatsApp. it's time to move to your WhatsApp application.

(Source: HT image)

Open the WhatsApp chat with the person whom you want to send.

(Source: HT image)

To send a sticker, tap the smiley icon on the bottom left-hand side and go to the stickers. You will find all your previously plus newly installed stickers displayed there.

(Source: HT image)

Choose the sticker from the newly added pack. It will expand to show you options for different vibrant stickers present in the bundle. Tap the sticker which you want to send.

(Source: HT image)

And here you have just shared your emotions virtually through WhatsApp by following these easy steps. And lastly we at Hindustan Times wishes you Happy Independence Day.