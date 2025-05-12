Vivo V50 Elite Edition mobile launch in India on May 15: Specs, price and more

Vivo is preparing to launch the Vivo V50 Elite Edition in India, following the release of the standard Vivo V50 earlier this year. Although the company has not officially confirmed the details about the upcoming device, some reports suggest the launch will take place on May 15 in select global markets. Let’s take a look at what the Vivo V50 Elite Edition may look like. Vivo is set to launch the Vivo V50 Elite Edition in India on May 15, 2025.(Vivo)

Vivo V50 Elite Edition: Release Date and Design (Expected)

The Vivo V50 Elite Edition is expected to make its debut in India on May 15, according to a report from 91mobiles. The smartphone is likely to share many of its features with the original Vivo V50, with the primary distinction being a new design. However, the exact design details have not been disclosed yet.

Vivo V50 Elite Edition: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The V50 Elite Edition is expected to feature a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080×2,392 pixels and will support a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and visuals. It will also be designed for durability, with protection against potential damage. For photography, the upcoming device is expected to include a dual rear camera system, with a 50MP primary sensor. It is also likely to have a 50MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling.

Under the hood, the Vivo V50 Elite Edition is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, which will ensure fast performance for tasks like gaming and video editing. Additionally, the phone will include features like Aura Light and AI enhancements to improve the user experience.

The Vivo V50 Elite Edition is anticipated to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. For added security, it will feature an In-display Fingerprint Sensor. Furthermore, the handset is expected to house a large 6000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging, which will give users quick charging sessions. For connectivity, the Elite Edition may offer support for 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C. The smartphone is also said to feature IP69 certification, indicating protection against dust and water. With a launch date nearing, more official details are expected soon.