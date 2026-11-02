Want an Al-powered laptop this Amazon Great indian Festival Sale? Understand these specs before making a purchase

Laptops are no longer just about faster processors, sharper displays and longer battery life. As artificial intelligence becomes a bigger part of everyday computing, AI-powered laptops are attracting buyers looking for a machine that can keep up with changing workloads.

Choose a laptop around your workload, rather than letting Al labels and impressive specifications dictate your purchase. (Amit Rahi - HT)

By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale also offers a chance to explore newer models across different price segments. However, choosing one involves more than simply looking for an AI badge on the product page.

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From dedicated hardware to software support, several factors can influence how useful these features are in everyday use. If you’re exploring the best AI laptops in India, this AI laptop buying guide covers the key AI PC features and what to consider before buying an AI laptop.

1. Check for a Dedicated NPU and Its TOPS Rating

One of the first things to look for in AI-powered laptops is a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU). Unlike a conventional CPU or GPU, an NPU is designed to handle AI-related workloads more efficiently. These include background noise cancellation, real-time transcription and video-call enhancements.

However, simply finding an NPU in the specifications is not enough. Buyers should also check its processing capability, measured in TOPS (trillion operations per second). A higher TOPS rating indicates greater theoretical AI processing capability, although actual performance depends on software optimisation and application support.

For context, Microsoft's Copilot+ PC category requires an NPU that delivers at least 40 TOPS. This makes it an important spec for buyers who want access to Microsoft's newer on-device AI features. That said, laptops with lower-rated NPUs can still support several AI-powered applications.

2. Don't Overlook CPU and GPU Performance

While an NPU handles dedicated AI workloads, the CPU still plays an important role in everyday computing. It manages everything from running applications and browsing the web to handling background processes and multitasking.

This makes the processor an important consideration when comparing AI-powered laptops. Look for a recent-generation CPU that can comfortably handle your regular workload alongside AI applications.

The GPU deserves similar attention, particularly for users working with creative software. It accelerates graphics-intensive tasks such as video rendering, 3D modelling and certain AI workloads. A dedicated GPU can also help run larger AI models locally.

However, not everyone needs a powerful graphics card. Integrated graphics should be sufficient for everyday productivity and several supported AI features. The right configuration depends on the applications you intend to use.

3. Choose the Right RAM and SSD Storage

AI applications can put additional pressure on system memory, particularly when running alongside other demanding software. This makes RAM an important factor when evaluating your next laptop's specifications.

While 8GB of RAM may be sufficient for basic browsing and office work, 16GB is a more practical starting point for a new AI laptop. Users who regularly edit videos, work with large files, or use resource-intensive software should consider 32GB of RAM.

It is also worth checking whether the memory is upgradeable or soldered onto the motherboard. This can influence how useful the laptop remains as your requirements change.

Storage deserves similar attention. A 512GB SSD should be enough for most everyday users, while 1TB is worth considering for larger projects. Those planning to experiment with locally stored AI models should also plan for additional storage.

4. Check AI Software Compatibility and Operating System Support

Having an NPU doesn't automatically mean every AI feature will work on your laptop. Software compatibility matters as much as the underlying hardware.

Microsoft's Copilot+ PC category illustrates this distinction. These laptops require a compatible NPU with at least 40 TOPS, 16 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage. Meeting these requirements makes the system eligible for a range of supported Windows AI experiences.

That is why buyers should look beyond the specifications listed on a product page. Some applications use the NPU, while others rely on the CPU or GPU. Certain tools also process information through cloud-based servers.

This distinction can influence performance and whether an application requires an active internet connection. Before purchasing a laptop, check whether your preferred AI tools support its processor and operating system.

It is also worth checking the manufacturer's software update policy. Regular updates can add features, improve compatibility, and deliver security fixes over the laptop's lifespan.

5. Consider Battery Life and Cooling Performance

A dedicated NPU can improve power efficiency by handling supported AI workloads without constantly relying on the CPU or GPU. This can be particularly useful during extended video calls and other everyday tasks.

However, an NPU does not automatically translate into longer battery life. The overall experience depends on several factors, including the processor, display, battery capacity and software optimisation.

Cooling performance matters too, especially if you plan to use the laptop for demanding workloads. Video editing, gaming and local AI processing can generate considerable heat. An inefficient cooling system may eventually affect sustained performance.

Look for a cooling solution that matches the laptop's hardware configuration. This is particularly important for users who intend to run demanding applications for extended periods.

6. Pay Attention to the Display, Webcam and Audio

AI features are not limited to what happens inside a laptop's processor. Several applications use artificial intelligence to improve video calls, microphone input and the overall communication experience.

Features such as automatic framing, background blur and noise cancellation can make virtual meetings more convenient. However, their availability depends on the laptop's hardware and software support.

Don't overlook the webcam itself. A Full HD camera is a sensible starting point for regular video calls. A capable microphone and good speaker output can further improve the experience.

Display quality also deserves consideration. Look at the resolution, brightness, and colour reproduction before deciding. Content creators should prioritise colour accuracy, while frequent travellers may benefit from a brighter display.

7. Don't Ignore Privacy and Security Features

As AI applications become more integrated into everyday workflows, they may access documents, images, and other personal information. This makes privacy and security important things to consider before buying an AI laptop.

One advantage of on-device AI processing is that supported tasks can run locally rather than sending information to remote servers. This can give you more control over how certain data is processed.

However, local processing does not guarantee complete privacy. Buyers should also check the laptop's security features, biometric authentication options and operating system protections.

Features such as Windows Hello make signing in more convenient through supported facial recognition or fingerprint authentication. Regular security updates are equally important for protecting personal and professional information.

It is also worth reviewing the privacy policies of the AI applications you intend to use. Some tools may still rely on cloud processing, even when installed on a laptop with a dedicated NPU.

8. Match the Laptop to Your Actual Requirements

The best AI laptop is not necessarily the one with the highest TOPS rating or the most expensive processor. What matters is whether its hardware and software can handle the tasks you expect to perform.

Students and everyday users may find a balanced configuration more useful. A capable NPU, 16GB RAM, sufficient SSD storage and good battery life should cover several common requirements.

Content creators and professionals using demanding applications may benefit from more memory, dedicated graphics, and better cooling. Those interested in running AI models locally should pay particular attention to GPU performance and available memory.

For anyone comparing the best AI laptops in India, the decision should come down to practical requirements rather than marketing claims. A good AI laptop buying guide should help distinguish between features that offer genuine everyday benefits and specifications that might remain largely unused.

Ultimately, compare supported applications, hardware requirements, and software compatibility before you buy. This will help you choose an AI-powered laptop that fits your workload and budget.

FAQs regarding the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026:

Q1. What discounts can buyers expect on laptops during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026?

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 brings discounts of up to 50% on select laptops, including gaming and everyday-use models. Buyers can also save more through eligible bank card offers, exchange bonuses, and cashback deals. Actual discounts vary by model, seller, and availability, so compare the final selling price before purchasing.

Q2. Are there bank discounts and no-cost EMI offers on laptops during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026?

Yes. Amazon is offering a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit card transactions, including supported credit card EMI purchases. Buyers can also find no-cost EMI options on select laptops, subject to bank and tenure eligibility. Additional cashback may be available through the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Check the product listing and payment terms to confirm the applicable benefits.

Q3. Can I exchange my old laptop or get additional cashback when buying a new one during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026?

Yes. Amazon is offering exchange benefits on select laptops, with exchange bonuses advertised up to ₹25,000 during the sale. The final exchange value depends on the old laptop's brand, model, age and physical condition. Eligible buyers can also explore applicable bank cashback and Prime member benefits. Check the exchange terms, device eligibility and final payable amount before placing your order.

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