What caused Twitter's first outage under Elon Musk? Here's what the boss said

Twitter is back after suffering a major global outage on Wednesday evening (Thursday morning in India). While the company is yet to comment on what led to the issue, its boss, Elon Musk, may have revealed what caused the disruption in service: ‘significant’ changes to backend server architecture.

“Significant backed server architecture changes rolled out. Twitter should feel faster,” tweeted Musk.

Significant backend server architecture changes rolled out. Twitter should feel faster. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2022

It should be noted, however, that Musk did not explicitly say the outage was due to the changes made to the backed server architecture. Also, this was the first major service disruption faced by the social networking site under the Tesla CEO and world's second-richest person, who bought it for $44 billion in October.

Twitter's first outage under Elon Musk

Most users reported ‘technical’ issues while accessing the website on desktops or laptops. A smaller number said the mobile app was affected as well.

According to Downdetector, which tracks outages, more than 10,000 affected users were from the United States, about 2,500 from Japan, and around 2,500 from the United Kingdom, at the peak of the disruption.

Even as the outage was on, Musk, responding to a user, said the service was working for him.

