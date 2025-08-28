WhatsApp launches AI-powered Writing Help feature to perfect message tone

WhatsApp released a new AI driven feature called Writing Help, designed to assist users in refining the tone and style of their messages while ensuring complete privacy. The feature is powered by Meta’s Private Processing technology and it offers suggestions to rephrase messages in various tones like professional, funny or supportive. Perfect your messages tone on WhatsApp with Writing Help(WhatsApp)

To use this feature, you simply need to start drafting a message in a one-on-one or group chat. A pencil icon will appear, which when clicked open a popup that offers alternate versions of the message. You can pick one of the suggestions and it will replace your message in the text field. From here you can send it directly or tweak it further until satisfied. Meta aims to make messaging smoother and more expressive by reducing the stress of finding the right words.

The Writing Help feature is built on Private Processing technology to help safeguards user privacy. It ensures that neither WhatsApp or Meta can read the original message or even the AI generated suggestions. This technology has been scrutinized by independent security researchers and passed audits that validates Meta’s privacy preserving claims.

WhatsApp has confirmed that this feature is completely optional and will be disabled by default. Users need to enable this feature from the settings to use it, this gives the users full control. As for the availability, Meta confirmed that initially this feature is rolling out in English language across the United States and selected countries. Meta is planning to bring this feature to regions with more language support later this year.

By integrating the Writing Help feature directly into the app, WhatsApp hopes to provide a convenient and secure alternative to phones’ built in or third party AI writing tools. WhatsApp users usually keep things casual and keep this app to communicate with family or friends, this feature makes very little sense.