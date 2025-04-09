Why power banks are being banned on flights: Essential facts you should know

Airlines are increasingly implementing restrictions or outright bans on carrying power banks during flights due to safety concerns. These small, portable battery packs, once vital for travellers needing to charge devices in transit, are now considered a fire risk. The growing caution comes as aviation authorities highlight the dangers of lithium-ion battery malfunctions, which can lead to overheating, fires, or explosions. Some Airlines are restricting power banks on flights due to fire risks from lithium-ion battery malfunctions.(Grok)

Safety concerns have escalated after a few high-profile incidents involving faulty or damaged power banks, prompting stricter policies from airlines. Although rare, these incidents have raised alarms in the aviation industry about the potential hazards in the confined space of an aircraft cabin. As such, various airlines are reexamining safety protocols, imposing tighter regulations, and reminding passengers of the rules surrounding power banks.

Why Power Banks Pose Fire Risks

Power banks rely on lithium-ion batteries, known for their high energy density but also for their risk of overheating or catching fire under certain conditions. When a battery experiences damage, exposure to extreme temperatures, or manufacturing defects, it can trigger a thermal runaway. This event leads to excessive heat, ignition, or even an explosion.

In the pressurised environment of an aircraft, the risk is amplified. Limited ventilation, high pressure, and dry air can make battery malfunctions more likely. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the risks of lithium-ion batteries have prompted changes to safety guidelines. These guidelines include restrictions on battery capacity, the requirement for power banks to be stored in carry-on luggage, and limitations on device use during the flight.

Incidents Prompting Tightened Regulations

Though rare, incidents involving power bank fires have drawn significant attention. In some cases, power banks have caused enough damage to prompt emergency landings. One notable incident saw a power bank catch fire mid-flight, filling the cabin with smoke and requiring the use of fire extinguishers. Investigations revealed that the device had been damaged before boarding. While injuries were not reported, these events underscored the risks of carrying such devices during flights.

Airlines Enforce Stricter Power Bank Rules

In response to the dangers, airlines are tightening their rules regarding power banks. Some major international carriers have revised their policies, limiting their use and storage. Here’s a look at some of the changes:

Qantas Airways: Power banks must be kept in cabin baggage, and their use is prohibited during the flight.

Power banks must be kept in cabin baggage, and their use is prohibited during the flight. Emirates: Power banks are allowed but cannot be used or charged during the flight.

Power banks are allowed but cannot be used or charged during the flight. Singapore Airlines: Passengers can carry power banks within specified limits but must not connect them to in-seat power systems.

Passengers can carry power banks within specified limits but must not connect them to in-seat power systems. Cathay Pacific: Power banks may not be used during flights, and passengers need approval to carry high-capacity units.

These rules vary by airline, but a common trend is to restrict usage during flights, enforce size limitations, and require that all power banks be stored in hand luggage rather than checked baggage.

Guidelines and Restrictions for Power Banks on Flights

Most airlines follow guidelines set by the IATA, FAA, and EASA, which outline the allowed capacity limits for power banks:

Power banks under 100 Wh are allowed in carry-on baggage without approval.

Power banks between 100 Wh and 160 Wh require airline approval.

Power banks over 160 Wh are banned on passenger flights.

Passengers should check the watt-hour (Wh) rating of their power banks, often labelled on the device. If the information is missing, security may confiscate the item.

In-Flight Rules for Power Bank Use

Passengers are also advised to store power banks in hand luggage for easy access in emergencies. In-flight use may be restricted, and charging devices through the aircraft’s power outlets could pose a risk of electrical issues. It's best to charge devices before boarding or use designated airport charging stations.