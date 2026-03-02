Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

    WiFi auto duplex colour printers that make home printing easier

    WiFi auto duplex colour printers simplify everyday printing by cutting paper use, saving time, and reducing cable clutter. 

    Published on: Mar 02, 2026 8:05 PM IST
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Our Picks

    New launch

    Multi-function

    Trusted brand

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    New launch

    Brother Ink Tank DCP-T535DW New Launch (Print Scan Copy) WiFi Auto Duplex Printer, 128MB Memory, Print Pages Upto 15K in Black & 5K in Color Each (CMY) Get an Extra Black Ink Bottle, Free InstallationView Details...

    ₹16,499

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Multi-function

    Brother Ink Tank DCP-T730DW (New Launch) WIFI Auto Duplex Color Multifunction Printer (Print Scan Copy), ADF, Print Upto 15K Pages Black & 5K in Color Each for(CMY), Extra Black Ink, Free InstallationView Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    Trusted brand

    HP Smart Tank 790 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Colour Printer with ADF and FAX, Print, Scan & Copy for Office with ADF and FAXView Details...

    ₹25,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Canon PIXMA MegaTank G4780 All-in-one Inktank Colour Printer with Duplex and ADF with 2 Years Standard WarrantyView Details...

    ₹19,499

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Brother HL-L3280CDW (New Launch) Auto Duplex Color Laser Printer,2.7" Touch Screen Display,256 MB Memory,250 Sheets Paper Tray,USB,LAN,WiFi (Dual Band),WiFi Direct,26 PPM,Free Installation,WhiteView Details...

    ₹35,990

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Printers have quietly changed role over the years. What was once a temperamental box in the corner is now expected to handle daily documents, colour prints, scans, and phone-based jobs without fuss. That’s where the new wave of ink tank and laser models steps in. Brother’s DCP-T535DW and DCP-T730DW are built for households and small offices that print often and want running costs to stay predictable. HP’s Smart Tank 790 leans more towards office routines, bringing in an ADF and fax support for paperwork-heavy days. Canon’s PIXMA G4780 keeps things balanced, offering strong scan features without drifting into enterprise pricing. Then there’s the Brother HL-L3280CDW, a colour laser that makes sense when speed and volume matter more than anything else. Together, these printers reflect how buying today isn’t about specs alone, but about matching real work habits with the right machine.

    A compact colour printer designed for modern homes and small offices. (AI-generated)
    A compact colour printer designed for modern homes and small offices. (AI-generated)
    Bharat Sharma
    By Bharat Sharma

    It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech - whether it is AI solutions, the pace of gadget development, and other related technologies. As a tech journalist, I believe it has the potential to solve all of world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.

    Brother Ink Tank DCP-T535DW is built for homes and small offices that print often and hate running costs. The refillable ink system keeps pages flowing without constant refills, while auto duplex quietly cuts paper use in half. Wi-Fi printing feels dependable rather than fiddly, and scan and copy jobs slot easily into daily routines. It suits mixed workloads, from school notes to office paperwork, without feeling fragile or overworked.

    Specifications

    technology
    ink tank inkjet
    functions
    print scan copy
    connectivity
    wi-fi dual band usb
    duplex
    automatic two-sided printing

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    very low ink cost over time

    ...

    reliable wireless printing for multiple devices

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    no touchscreen control panel

    ...

    slower colour prints for heavy graphics

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise low running costs, easy setup, and consistent duplex printing, especially for home offices and school use.

    Why choose this product?

    It balances everyday reliability with genuinely low ink expenses, making it practical for regular printing without constant cartridge anxiety.

    MULTI-FUNCTION

    2. Brother Ink Tank DCP-T730DW (New Launch) WIFI Auto Duplex Color Multifunction Printer (Print Scan Copy), ADF, Print Upto 15K Pages Black & 5K in Color Each for(CMY), Extra Black Ink, Free Installation

    Loading Suggestions...
    our principles

    Our Principles

    Full Transparency

    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

    Brand Confidence

    We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

    Brother Ink Tank DCP-T730DW is designed for homes and small offices that deal with steady paperwork and the occasional rush job. The built-in ADF makes multi-page scanning and copying less hands-on, while auto duplex quietly saves paper over time. Ink refills stay infrequent, even with regular use, and Wi-Fi printing works smoothly across laptops and phones. It feels practical, sturdy, and well suited to busy desks that value consistency over gimmicks.

    Specifications

    technology
    ink tank inkjet
    functions
    print scan copy with adf
    connectivity
    wi-fi usb
    duplex
    automatic two-sided printing

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    handles multi-page scan and copy jobs easily

    ...

    very low ink costs for regular printing

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    bulky footprint for compact desks

    ...

    control panel feels basic

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Users highlight low running costs, dependable duplex printing, and the convenience of the ADF for office and home workloads.

    Why choose this product?

    It suits frequent printers who want less manual effort, fewer refills, and predictable performance for everyday documents and forms.

    HP Smart Tank 790 is built for offices that still juggle paperwork, scans, and the occasional fax without wanting multiple machines on the desk. The touchscreen keeps daily tasks moving without guesswork, while the ADF and auto duplex quietly cut down time spent hovering around the printer. Ink lasts long enough to stop weekly refills becoming a routine, and wireless printing stays reliable across teams, laptops, and phones.

    Specifications

    technology
    ink tank inkjet
    functions
    print scan copy fax
    connectivity
    wi-fi bluetooth usb lan
    duplex
    automatic two-sided printing

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    handles high office volumes with minimal supervision

    ...

    clear touchscreen makes shared use easier

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    takes up noticeable desk space

    ...

    ink bottles are pricier upfront

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Users like the low running costs, solid wireless performance, and the convenience of fax and duplex printing in one machine.

    Why choose this product?

    It suits busy offices that want one dependable printer for documents, scans, and faxing without constant ink changes or manual handling.

    Canon PIXMA MegaTank G4780 is aimed at home offices that print often but want predictable costs and fewer interruptions. The MegaTank system keeps ink anxiety low, while auto duplex and the ADF quietly take care of everyday paperwork. Setup is straightforward, wireless printing stays stable, and the screen helps when switching between copying, scanning, and printing. It feels designed for steady, routine work rather than occasional bursts.

    Specifications

    technology
    mega tank inkjet
    functions
    print scan copy with adf
    connectivity
    wi-fi usb wireless direct
    duplex
    automatic two-sided printing

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    very low running costs for regular colour printing

    ...

    two-year warranty adds long-term reassurance

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    print speeds are modest for busy offices

    ...

    paper capacity is limited for bulk jobs

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate the ink savings, consistent print quality, and the convenience of duplex printing for home office paperwork.

    Why choose this product?

    It suits home offices that print frequently and want dependable colour output without worrying about cartridge replacements or high ink costs.

    Brother HL-L3280CDW is built for offices that want speed, consistency, and clean colour output without daily tinkering. As a colour laser printer, it handles reports, decks, and client documents with confidence, while auto duplex keeps paper use sensible. The touchscreen makes queue management easy, network options suit shared workspaces, and prints come out sharp even during long runs. It feels dependable rather than flashy, which is exactly the point.

    Specifications

    technology
    colour laser printing
    print speed
    up to 26 ppm colour and black
    connectivity
    usb lan dual band wi-fi wi-fi direct
    paper handling
    250-sheet tray with auto duplex

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    fast, consistent output suited to busy office workflows

    ...

    robust network support for shared printer environments

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    higher upfront cost compared to inkjet models

    ...

    print-only, no scan or copy functions

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers highlight reliable speed, sharp colour output, and smooth duplex printing for everyday office documents and shared team use.

    Why choose this product?

    It suits offices that print in volume and need predictable performance, low maintenance, and professional colour results every day.

    Ink tank or laser: which makes more sense long term?

    Ink tank printers like Brother DCP-T535DW or Canon PIXMA G4780 suit homes and small offices printing regularly, thanks to low running costs and affordable colour pages. Laser models such as Brother HL-L3280CDW cost more upfront but pay off in offices that print high volumes fast and want consistent text quality with minimal maintenance.

    Do you really need auto duplex printing?

    If you print contracts, reports, or school notes, auto duplex saves paper and time. Models like Brother DCP-T730DW and HP Smart Tank 790 handle double-sided jobs automatically, which matters more than it sounds once weekly printing turns daily. For occasional prints, manual duplex can still be manageable.

    Is an ADF worth paying extra for?

    An automatic document feeder is invaluable if scanning or copying multi-page documents. HP Smart Tank 790 and Canon G4780 shine here, especially for office paperwork, invoices, and IDs. If you mostly print single pages, an ADF may sit unused, making simpler flatbed models the smarter buy.

    How important is connectivity beyond Wi-Fi?

    Wi-Fi is standard now, but offices benefit from LAN and dual-band stability. Brother HL-L3280CDW offers Ethernet, Wi-Fi Direct, and USB, making it reliable in shared networks. Home users printing from phones will be fine with Wi-Fi and mobile apps, as seen on Brother ink tank models.

    Factors to consider when buying a new printer

    • Printing volume and monthly page count
    • Ink tank vs laser running costs
    • Auto duplex for paper savings
    • ADF for multi-page scans and copies
    • Wired and wireless connectivity options
    • Print speed for busy workloads
    • Long-term ink or toner availability

    Top 3 features of printers

    Product namePrinting typeIdeal forConnectivity
    Brother DCP-T535DWink tank colour inkjethome and small office printingwi-fi dual band, usb
    Brother DCP-T730DWink tank colour inkjethome offices needing ADFwi-fi, usb
    HP Smart Tank 790ink tank colour inkjetoffices with scanning and fax needswi-fi, bluetooth, usb
    Canon PIXMA G4780ink tank colour inkjethome offices with frequent scanningwi-fi, usb
    Brother HL-L3280CDWcolour laseroffices with high print volumeswi-fi, lan, usb

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Bharat Sharma
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Bharat Sharma

      It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech - whether it is AI solutions, the pace of gadget development, and other related technologies. As a tech journalist, I believe it has the potential to solve all of world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.Read More

    News/Technology/WiFi Auto Duplex Colour Printers That Make Home Printing Easier
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes