Xiaomi Upgrade Days are here: Check offers on Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Redmi Note 14 series, more

The Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has announced an Upgrade Days sale in which buyers can get huge discounts on its products. From flagship smartphones to QLED TVs, several products will be discounted, allowing buyers to save a huge amount of money. The sale has started from June 1 and it will last till June 8 on mi.com. Therefore, if you are planning to upgrade your smartphone, TV or smartwatch, then now is the best time as Xiaomi is offering exciting bank offers and exchange bonuses on plenty of products. Here’s a list of all the products you can buy during the Xiaomi Upgrade Days sale. Know what you buy at hefty discounts during the Xiaomi Upgrade Days.(Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Upgrade Days sale: Smartphone and tablet deals

If you are planning to buy flagship products, then the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Xiaomi 15 are available at reduced prices on mi.com. These smartphones come with Leica-powered pro-grade lenses, offering exceptional camera quality and performance. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra originally retails for Rs.109,999, but during the Xiaomi Upgrade Days sale, buyers can get it for Rs. 99999 with Rs.10000 bank discount. The Xiaomi 15 is priced at Rs.79999, but it's available for Rs.59999 along with Rs.5000 bank offer.

If you are looking for mid-range smartphone options, then the Redmi Note 14 series is available at a hefty discount. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi 14 are available at an offer price of just Rs.27999, Rs.21999, and Rs.15999, respectively. Alongside the price drop, buyers can also take advantage of a Rs.2000 bank offer and Rs.3000 exchange bonus. Furthermore, you can also look for more affordable options such as Redmi 13, Redmi 14C, Redmi A4, and others.

The new Xiaomi Pad 7 is also discounted with the offer price of just Rs.26999, reduced from Rs. 34999. Buyers can also avail Rs.1000 bank offer.

Xiaomi Upgrade Days sale: Smart TV deals

During the Xiaomi Upgrade Days sale, buyers can also grab smart TVs at hefty discounts. Reportedly, the Xiaomi QLED TV Series, which is priced at Rs.26999 is now available at just Rs.13999 along with Rs.1000 bank offer. The Xiaomi 4K TV Series, which retails for Rs.42999 is available at 24499, and buyers can also get Rs.2000 discount on a bank offer.