Choosing a refrigerator is not just about how much food it can hold. The number of people in your household, your weekly grocery habits, available kitchen space and the kind of food you store all influence which model makes sense. Convertible refrigerators add flexibility by letting you adjust freezer space when your storage needs change, while frost-free models save you the trouble of manually defrosting the freezer. Side-by-side and double-door designs also offer very different storage arrangements. This article covers seven refrigerators from Samsung, LG, IFB, Whirlpool, Bosch and Godrej, with a mix of capacities, cooling technologies and layouts. Here is what each model brings to the kitchen, along with the specifications and trade-offs worth checking before you buy.

Comparing refrigerators for your home? Explore seven models from Samsung, LG, IFB, Whirlpool, Bosch and Godrej, with different capacities, cooling systems and storage layouts. (AI Generated)

By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less

A large household can quickly outgrow a conventional double-door refrigerator. Samsung's 653L side-by-side model offers separate fridge and freezer sections, along with five convertible modes that let you adjust storage according to changing needs. Twin Cooling Plus uses independent cooling systems for the two compartments, while SmartThings connectivity and AI Energy Mode add connected controls and energy-management features.

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Specifications - Capacity 653L - Configuration Side-by-side - Convertible modes 5-in-1 - Cooling Twin Cooling Plus - Compressor Digital Inverter Compressor - Energy rating 3 Star - Connectivity Wi-Fi embedded, SmartThings support Reasons to Buy - Five conversion modes offer flexibility when you need more refrigerator space than freezer space. - Independent cooling helps reduce odour transfer between the two compartments. - SmartThings connectivity and AI Energy Mode add useful monitoring and energy-management options. Reasons to Avoid - Its 91.2cm width and 100kg weight require considerable kitchen space and careful installation planning. - A 3 Star rating may not be as attractive to buyers prioritising a higher-rated model. - The side-by-side layout has a different shelf arrangement from conventional double-door refrigerators, so wider containers may need more careful placement.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the refrigerator's spacious interior, quiet operation and appearance. Cooling performance, however, receives mixed feedback, with some buyers happy with it and others reporting inadequate cooling. Reviews also raise concerns about durability and missing accessories such as egg and ice trays.

Why we picked it

The 5-in-1 conversion system is the key attraction here. It suits larger households that regularly shift between storing fresh groceries and frozen food, while SmartThings support adds a layer of connected convenience.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The LG GL-B257HWBY is built around generous storage, with a side-by-side layout that keeps fresh and frozen food in separate vertical sections. Its Smart Inverter Compressor is designed for efficient operation, while Multi Air Flow distributes cool air across the compartments. Smart Diagnosis is another useful addition, helping users identify certain refrigerator issues without immediately arranging a service visit.

Specifications - Capacity 655L - Configuration Side-by-side - Compressor Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC) - Cooling Multi Air Flow and Linear Cooling - Energy rating 2 Star - Energy consumption 539 kWh/year - Dimensions 913 x 1790 x 735mm Reasons to Buy - The 655L capacity gives larger households plenty of room for groceries and bulk purchases. - Multi Air Flow helps distribute cool air across the refrigerator. - Smart Diagnosis offers a convenient way to troubleshoot certain issues. Reasons to Avoid - Its 2 Star energy rating is worth considering if electricity consumption is a major buying factor. - The large body needs sufficient space for installation and door clearance. - The side-by-side format may not suit kitchens with narrow refrigerator openings.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the LG refrigerator's storage capacity, build quality and appearance. Feedback on cooling and noise is mixed, however. Some report good cooling and quiet operation, while others mention cooling problems and noise. Durability concerns, including reported compressor failures, also appear in the feedback.

Why we picked it

The GL-B257HWBY is worth considering if storage capacity is your main priority. Its 655L layout, Multi Air Flow and Smart Diagnosis make it a practical option for larger households that prefer a side-by-side design.

The IFB 241L refrigerator is a more compact alternative to the large side-by-side models in this list. The brand's official 291-series product page describes a frost-free double-door refrigerator with 10-in-1 convertible functionality, an inverter compressor and a movable ice maker. Its separate freezer and fresh-food compartments offer a conventional layout for smaller households.

Specifications Capacity 241L Configuration Double door Defrosting Frost free Convertible modes 10-in-1 Compressor Inverter Energy rating 2 Star Freezer capacity 64L Refrigerator capacity 177L Reasons to Buy The 10-in-1 convertible system offers several storage configurations. Its 241L capacity takes up less room than the side-by-side models in this guide. The movable ice maker and XL bottle bin add useful everyday storage flexibility. Reasons to Avoid The 2 Star energy rating is worth comparing with higher-rated alternatives. Its 241L capacity may feel restrictive for larger families or households that buy groceries in bulk.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers are largely positive about the IFB refrigerator's cooling, build quality and storage space. Many also appreciate its quiet operation and value for money. A few buyers mention damaged packaging on delivery, but the overall customer feedback is favourable.

Why we picked it

The 10-in-1 convertible feature gives this IFB model an advantage over basic double-door refrigerators. It is worth considering for households that want flexible storage without moving to a much larger appliance.

Not everyone needs a refrigerator with a capacity of 600L or more. The Whirlpool FP 223D PROTTON ROY uses a triple-door layout to separate storage areas, including a dedicated Active Fresh Zone. The model is also associated with Zeolite and Moisture Retention technologies, which are intended to help manage freshness. Its smaller capacity makes it more suitable for compact households.

Specifications - Model FP 223D PROTTON ROY - Configuration Triple door - Capacity 215L - Defrosting Frost free Reasons to Buy The triple-door arrangement separates different food-storage areas. A dedicated fresh-storage zone offers an alternative to a conventional two-compartment layout. Its 215L capacity is easier to accommodate in kitchens where a large refrigerator would be impractical. Reasons to Avoid The 215L capacity may not be enough for larger families or frequent bulk grocery shopping. The triple-door layout has smaller individual compartments than many larger double-door models.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the refrigerator's storage arrangement, including its separate compartments. However, feedback on cooling is negative, with multiple buyers reporting overheating. Durability concerns also appear, including reports of dents on the body and problems with the internal light.

Why we picked it

The triple-door layout is the main reason to consider this Whirlpool model. It offers a different way to organise fresh food and other groceries, making it worth a look for buyers who prefer compartmentalised storage.

Bosch's MaxFlex CMC33S23VI brings a triple-door design and convertible storage to a mid-sized refrigerator. Its official product page lists Total No Frost cooling, a 3 Star energy rating and VitaFresh technology. The 303L net capacity offers a middle ground between compact double-door models and larger side-by-side refrigerators, while SuperCooling and superFreezing functions are available for faster cooling when needed.

Specifications - Net capacity 303L - Configuration Triple door, top freezer - Defrosting Total No Frost - Energy rating 3 Star - Annual energy consumption 360 kWh - Noise level 42 dB(A) re 1 pW - Freshness system VitaFresh Reasons to Buy - Total No Frost eliminates the need for manual freezer defrosting. - VitaFresh is designed to help keep fresh food in suitable storage conditions. - SuperCooling and superFreezing offer quicker cooling when adding groceries or storing items for freezing. Reasons to Avoid - The official specification lists a 42 dB(A) noise level, which is worth considering if the kitchen is close to living areas. - Its 303L capacity may be limited for larger families that need substantial freezer space. - Home Connect is not supported on this model.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the Bosch refrigerator's cooling performance, sturdy build and overall appearance. Storage capacity receives mixed feedback, with some finding it spacious and others wanting more room. Buyers also have divided views on noise and performance, while missing accessories such as the ice box are mentioned.

Why we picked it

The combination of Total No Frost, VitaFresh and a triple-door layout gives the Bosch a distinct position in this list. It is worth considering if you want a mid-sized refrigerator with separate storage zones.

Godrej's Eon Velvet 646C RIT combines a large 600L capacity with a dedicated convertible zone that can operate as a freezer, chiller or refrigerator. The compartment has a temperature range of -3°C to 5°C, giving households more control over how they store different foods. AI-powered cooling, an inverter compressor and two large vegetable trays add to its family-focused design.

Specifications - Capacity 600L - Configuration Side-by-side, double door - Convertible zone Freezer, chiller or fridge - Convertible zone temperature -3°C to 5°C - Compressor Inverter - Energy rating 3 Star - Annual electricity consumption 449 kWh - Refrigerant R600a Reasons to Buy - The convertible zone can be adjusted for frozen food, chilled items or additional fresh-food storage. - Two 34L vegetable trays provide dedicated space for fruits and vegetables. - AI-powered cooling monitors usage and food load to optimise cooling and energy consumption. Reasons to Avoid - Its 91cm width and 99kg weight require considerable installation space. - Annual electricity consumption is listed at 449 kWh, so buyers should factor in running costs. - The convertible zone has a defined temperature range, so it is not a substitute for every specialised storage requirement.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers like the Godrej refrigerator's glossy finish, spacious interior and family-friendly storage. Feedback on cooling is mixed, with some appreciating its AI mode and others reporting inadequate cooling. Durability concerns include reports of cracked door panels.

Why we picked it

The dedicated convertible zone is the main attraction, allowing one compartment to serve different storage needs. It is worth considering if your household regularly switches between storing frozen food, chilled items and fresh produce.

For households that want convertible storage without moving to a side-by-side refrigerator, Samsung's 396L RT41HG6A23B1HL offers a more conventional double-door format. Its Convertible 5-in-1 system allows users to switch between different cooling modes, while Twin Cooling helps manage the refrigerator and freezer compartments separately. The model also supports SmartThings connectivity and AI Energy Mode.

Specifications Capacity 396L Configuration Double door Convertible modes 5-in-1 Cooling Twin Cooling Compressor Digital Inverter Compressor Energy rating 3 Star Connectivity Wi-Fi embedded, SmartThings app support Freezer capacity 95L Reasons to Buy Five convertible modes let users adjust storage according to changing household needs. Twin Cooling uses separate cooling systems for the refrigerator and freezer. SmartThings support provides app-based controls and monitoring. Reasons to Avoid Its 70cm width and 75.5cm depth require careful measurement before installation. The 95L freezer may feel limited for households that store large quantities of frozen food. The 3 Star energy rating may not appeal to buyers specifically looking for a higher-rated refrigerator.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the Samsung refrigerator's elegant appearance and discounted pricing, with some saying it suits families of five to seven people. However, feedback on cooling and storage space is mixed. Durability concerns include reports of cracked crisper covers and frequent breakdowns.

Why we picked it

The RT41HG6A23B1HL offers convertible storage in a double-door format, rather than the larger side-by-side design. It is worth considering if you want flexible cooling modes but prefer a more familiar refrigerator layout.

Top 3 features of refrigerators

Refrigerator Capacity Cooling or convertible feature Configuration Samsung RS76CG8003S9HL 653L 5-in-1 Convertible, Twin Cooling Plus Side-by-side LG GL-B257HWBY 655L Multi Air Flow, Linear Cooling Side-by-side IFB IFBFF-291 series 241L 10-in-1 Convertible Double door Whirlpool FP 223D PROTTON ROY 215L Active Fresh Zone, frost-free Triple door Bosch CMC33S23VI 303L net Total No Frost, VitaFresh Triple door Godrej Eon Velvet 646C RIT 600L Convertible zone, AI-powered cooling Side-by-side Samsung RT41HG6A23B1HL 396L 5-in-1 Convertible, Twin Cooling Double door

Factors to consider when buying a refrigerator

Capacity and household size: A 200L to 250L refrigerator may work for a smaller household, while larger families or frequent bulk shoppers may need 350L or more. Consider how much freezer space you use as well.

Convertible modes: These are useful if your storage requirements change through the year. Check how many modes the refrigerator supports and which compartments can be converted before paying extra for the feature.

Cooling technology and defrosting: Frost-free refrigerators circulate cool air to prevent ice build-up, reducing the need for manual defrosting. Features such as Twin Cooling and Multi Air Flow can also influence how air is distributed between compartments.

Energy rating and installation space: Check the BEE star rating and annual electricity consumption, rather than relying on the compressor type alone. Measure the refrigerator's width, height and depth, and leave room for ventilation and door movement.

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FAQs What is a convertible refrigerator? A convertible refrigerator lets users change the function of certain compartments, usually by converting freezer space into additional refrigerator space. The available modes vary by model.

What is the difference between frost-free and direct-cool refrigerators? Frost-free refrigerators use air circulation to prevent ice build-up in the freezer. Direct-cool models rely on natural convection and may require manual defrosting.

How much refrigerator capacity does a family of four need? The requirement depends on grocery habits, cooking frequency and freezer usage. A capacity of around 300L to 400L can be a useful starting point, but households that store food in bulk may need more.

Does an inverter compressor help save electricity? An inverter compressor adjusts its operating speed according to cooling demand instead of relying only on repeated start-and-stop cycles. Actual electricity consumption still depends on the refrigerator's design, energy rating, usage and surroundings.

Is a side-by-side refrigerator better than a double-door model? Neither layout is automatically better. Side-by-side models usually offer larger overall capacity and separate vertical compartments, while double-door refrigerators can be easier to accommodate in smaller kitchens.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.