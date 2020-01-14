Mandarmani, Digha and more: Beautiful beaches of West Bengal one must visit

travel

India has innumerable sea beaches, some of which are very popular and are always bustling with hordes of holiday goers in their boisterous avatars, while some are quiet and reflect the sombre mood of a meditative Yogi.

Historically, the state of current day West Bengal has always been politically important to the various empires due to its waterways and access to the sea. The mighty Bay of Bengal has served well to increase the overseas trade and made the Bengal region prosperous in ancient as well as in modern times. From an early age, the Eastern Indian overland could establish trade contacts with several other countries because of the Bay of Bengal.



Gradually, in current times, the shoreline of West Bengal saw various spots being developed into beach resorts to give the holiday goers ample excursion breaks to bask under an amiable sun. Here are five beautiful beaches of West Bengal which one should visit while staying here:

Bakkhali/Frasergunj: The gentle bubbles of the waves of the twin beaches of Bakkhali and Frasergunj have been beckoning crowds for quite some time now. These twin beaches, in spite of being very popular among tourists, remain mostly quiet all-round the year under the shade of the Casuarina trees which have grown all around this land. Some people say that a British official by the name of Andrew Fraser was ship-wrecked in these beaches and was saved by a local woman, and hence the name of this place. While here, one should also visit a place called Henrys Island, just a few minutes’ drive from Bakkhali, also named after a European. The beach at Henrys Island is sometimes eerily empty while its white sands remind people of beaches of other parts of the world. The isolated but beautiful island of Jambudwip can also be accessed from Bakkhali.

Udaipur: The name Udaipur might conjure up a totally different picture in the minds of most Indians, but here in this part of the world, it is a breathtakingly beautiful beach situated just at the border of West Bengal and Odisha. The Udaipur beach can be accessed easily from its more popular cousin Digha and also while here, one can easily cross over to Odisha and visit Talsari and Chandaneshwar Mandir nearby. The Udaipur beach has lots of water sports too which makes it quite interesting to adventure lovers.

Mandarmani: Probably the most popular weekend destination from Kolkata is Mandarmani beach which witnesses a huge turnout all-round the year. The beach is huge and with a stretch of around 13 to 14 km, is considered as one of the longest motorable beaches in the country.

Tajpur: People who want to avoid the crowded and more popular Mandarmani can opt for the relatively secluded twin beach of Tajpur just near Mandarmani. One of the most highlighted factors of Tajpur is the thick green cover that the beach has while approaching its waterline which makes the place really beautiful. Another beautiful factor of this beach are the red crabs which keep lying on it in large numbers, though they succumb to their underground habitations always on the slightest approach of a human foot. All these beaches are approximately three to five hours from Kolkata depending on the mode of transport.

Digha: The quintessential sea side resort of everybody staying in West Bengal and of course the most popular one, the name of Digha reverberates in the hearts of every Kolkatan who wants a swift getaway to a nearby beach. Digha now is divided into two parts – the Old Digha and the New Digha. The New Digha has a longer beach in the traditional sense where people can meander just like in any other beach. But the Old Digha beach due to the soil erosion, has been bounded by boulders and concrete now.

However, if one walks a little bit keeping the promenade of the old and famous Sea Hawk hotel to the left, one can get down to a beach which has sands and a normal geographical feature which one can see in any seaside resort. Digha is a very vibrant place with markets, eateries and various other shopping options. Another place of interest in Digha is the Marine Aquarium & Research Centre which one can visit during the day.

All these beaches indeed make West Bengal a very sought after state for tourists.

