Watch: Ankita Konwar’s dance by the sunset and the beach will leave you craving for a similar exotic getaway

travel

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 11:18 IST

Always the one to raise the bar of travel goals, Bollywood’s supermodel Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar are often seen giving us weak knees with glimpses of their excursions especially amid the Covid-19 quarantine. Making fans move over dancing in the moonlight, Ankita recently shared a video of dancing at the golden hour which is enough to make netizens crave a similar exotic getaway.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita shared a reel featuring her swirling in slow motion. The video was shot at the beach right when the sky and waves looked as if set on fire courtesy the yellow and orange of the melting sun.

Wearing a knee-length dress with her tresses open to play with the sea breeze, Ankita was seen stressbusting on the horizon with only her silhouette visible to the camera and her energy looked contagious.

She captioned the video with lyrics of the 1947 song, La Vie en rose, a signature track of popular French singer Édith Piaf. It read, “Quand il me prend dans ses bras, Il me parle tout bas, Je vois la vie en rose (When he takes me in his arms, he whispers to me, I see life in pink).. #feelitreelit #instareels #sunsets #love #weekend (sic).”

Keeping fans regularly updated with their fitness, travel and even intimate moments together, Ankita was earlier seen sipping on a hot cuppa of the supernatural looking beverage, Blue Tea, which promises to have “no caffeine and yet so refreshing.” Making netizens’ obsession with Dalgona coffee, Turkish tea or green tea and kadha look cliche, Ankita shared a picture and recipe of the eye catching drink that looked less like a tea and more like a magic potion courtesy its sparkling mauve colour.

Posing with a cup of Blue tea in hand, Ankita also shared the health benefits of the drink which sounded tempting enough to make us try the beverage under the current Covid-19 pandemic. Undoubtedly, Ankita’s social media handle features all things dreamy and enchanting and adds a pop of magic amid the Covid-19 gloom.

