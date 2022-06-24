100-year-old man still works three days a week, his story is inspiring

A story of a 100-year-old who still volunteers for three days a week has left people both amazed and amused. Shared on Facebook, the post details how the man is also an inspiration for many. You may find yourself smiling about knowing more about the centenarian.

The post is shared on the Facebook page of Ocean Terminal Shopping Centre where the man's workspace is located. “David Flucker, a very inspirational volunteer at the St Columba's Hospice Care shop, is celebrating his 100th birthday on June 22nd and the store is marking this occasion with a window display that tells of his life over the last 100 years! David is a well-known face in the store, where he volunteers three days a week keeping busy counting jigsaw pieces, mending toys, steaming clothes, chatting to customers and many other things besides! He also builds model railways and model ships,” the organisation shared.

In the caption, they added a few more lines giving a glimpse at the man’s life. “Born in Newhaven; over the course of his life, David has lived in Australia and South Africa, and flew with the RAF in North Africa in the Second World War, where he survived a plane crash. Even approaching his 100th birthday, David says that he has no intention to stop volunteering, and that the quiet life isn’t for him,” they posted.

The share is complete with an image that shows the man standing in front of the display created for him. Take a look at the post here:

The post has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated nearly 500 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Happy birthday David. You look amazing , a great role model. Will pop in at the stop to congratulate you on person,” wrote a Facebook user. “Happy birthday wow amazing,” posted another. “What an incredible man. Happy birthday David!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON