18-year-old woman trying to avoid going on date ends up in jail. Here's what happened

A woman in Iowa, USA was arrested after calling 911 to avoid going on a date with a man she met on a dating app. The woman, identified as 18-year-old Sumaya Thomas, was arrested after police say she told a dispatcher that her abusive ex-boyfriend of two years was standing outside her home and sending her threatening text messages, as per reports. The woman was detained on two accusations of false reporting.

Thomas claimed that the man said to her he wanted to hit, kick, punch, and stab her. She also revealed that she was pregnant with the man's baby. The woman stated that the majority of their chats took place on Snapchat, reported The Independent.

According to the news outlet, when cops arrived at the location, they noticed a man exiting the house. He reportedly told the officers that he started talking to Thomas on a dating app a week ago. The two then shifted their chats off the platform and began texting when they decided to meet for a date. The man also gave the investigators the text and dating app chats. It was then when the officers confirmed that the messages were sent to the woman's phone number. (Also Read: Delhi court initiates woman’s trial for perjury for levelling false rape charges)

Due to the false accusations, the individual was detained for more than an hour. It was during the third interview with the police that Thomas finally acknowledged to filing the fake allegation. She said, she did so because she had "cold feet about meeting him and no longer wanted to". (Also Read: Pregnant entrepreneur faces jail time for writing a scathing review of tomato puree. Here’s what happened)

On June 16, the woman was detained on two accusations of false reporting, both of which are misdemeanors. She was eventually freed from the Johnson County Jail.