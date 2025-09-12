21-year-old Indian techie's 1 lakh MNC job after growing up in poverty stirs hearts

A 21-year-old Indian techie’s Reddit post about landing a job with a ₹1 lakh per month pay package is warming people's hearts. The man wrote how he grew up in poverty with his family's income around ₹15,000. He added that he has “become a son my parents can be proud of.” A Reddit post by a techie about landing a well-paying job after growing up in poverty has won people’s hearts. (Unsplash)

“21M got a Software engineer Job in MNC 1lakh per month,” the techie wrote, adding, “I belong from a very poor family my dad earns 15k per month till date.” He recalled seeing his parents giving up on their basic needs to fulfil his dreams.

While sharing his story on the subreddit “Indian Flex,” the man further expressed how he studied from YouTube to prepare for a competitive entrance examination, which eventually got him into college and helped him land a job.

“I am literally having tears in my eyes while writing this. I am so much happy finally!! I became a son my parents can be proud of!!” he wrote, concluding his post.

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “Congratulations. Never forget the hard times. Stay grounded and keep making your parents proud.” Another remarked, “Congratulations, OP. You have arrived. Your family must be proud of you. If I could suggest, start investing in MF, Stock, and other options. Having lived frugally, it would be easy to save more. Save and build a cushion for yourself and your family.”

A third commented, “One advice, OP. Don’t immediately start buying random things like an iPhone. If you can do with a 15k phone, then spend a lac to match your peers in the office. The same logic applies to other things. Spend on what you need and not what you want. Save for the initial 2-4 years, invest. Then you can start indulging a little.”

A fourth wrote, “If you are smart enough to land such a good package as a fresher, you will be smart enough to figure out, as you progress, how to invest and create a cushion for your family. For now, from your 1st two salaries, buy something gold for your mother and a good suit for your father. I gave my maa a gold chain from the first two salaries, which is still very dear to her. Buy a home, something your parents can call their own, don't go for too fancy or posh stuff, something good to be called home. Best of luck to your future brother. I hope you will do well and stay grounded.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)