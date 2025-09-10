‘$4,000,000 in the bank but on anxiety meds’: Techie recalls being ‘broke but happy’ during college days

A techie has shared about struggling with constant worry about the stock market despite having millions in the bank on the anonymous professional community Blind. The professional claimed to be happier in college, despite being broke. A techie shared about stacking up four million dollars after working for 15 years. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“4M in the bank but on anxiety meds,” the techie wrote, adding about saving the amount after working for 15 years in tech. “I'm set for life, but I’ve never been more stressed about money. Every dip in the market feels like watching years of my life disappear. I feel depressed when the market is down, and I just don't think it's normal.”

The techie continued, “The crazy thing is when I was in college working as a server I was broke but happy but I can't imagine living that month to month life again. What's wrong with me? Or do you feel the same way?”

What did social media users say?

An individual posted, “The richest I ever felt was when my savings account hit $10k. I now have over $1 million in net worth and stress more than ever. Human psychology is funny; we call emotions emotions because they are not logical.”

Another added, “Nothing's wrong with you. This is 100% normal, especially if you have responsibilities (kids, ageing parents, whatever) you didn't have when you were younger. That said, you should probably consider reallocating your portfolio into something more conservative. And maybe GT*O of this toxic industry. Take care.” A third remarked, “Try being on anxiety meds and living paycheck to paycheck without 4mil in the bank.”

A fourth wrote, “I am a brown dude. Exactly in the same spot a couple of months back. I was going through terrible anxiety for the last 2 years because of the constant push to get ahead in life and work - mainly because my friend circle is mostly high achievers, some sitting on 100s of millions $. I was pushing to get my net worth more and more; market gyrations affected me, but not to the extreme as yours. Quit my job, explored the Himalayas, spent time with parents exploring various cities and national parks in the US, and started working closely for causes I care about. I am much happier now and more energised to do positive work. Meditation and ancient philosophy have been my life saviour - these helped me understand my authentic self and all the emotions I was going through. You should diversify your assets to have a less correlation with the market - keep some cash, real estate, gold and emerging market etfs, etc. But the best is not to check your portfolio daily. That anxiety and fear are not worth your life."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)