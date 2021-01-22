IND USA
Indy Mellink, designer of genderless playing cards, poses in Oegstgeest, Leiden, Netherlands.(REUTERS)
King, queen and jack replaced with gold, silver and bronze in gender-neutral card deck

Indy Mellink has been testing the cards out on players, who said they had never been conscious of sexual inequality in decks before.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:18 AM IST

Indy Mellink, a Dutch card fan, was explaining a game to her cousins last summer when she asked herself: why should a king be worth more than a queen?

The 23-year-old forensic psychology graduate, encouraged by her father, decided it was time to break with the centuries-old tradition of sexual inequality in playing card decks that rank men above women.

Indy Mellinks genderless card designs are seen displayed on her computer in Oegstgeest, Leiden, Netherlands.(REUTERS)
"If we have this hierarchy that the king is worth more than the queen then this subtle inequality influences people in their daily life because it's just another way of saying 'hey, you're less important," she said in an interview. "Even subtle inequalities like this do play a big role."

After a lot of trial and error, she designed a genderless deck in which the images of a king, queen and jack were replaced with gold, silver and bronze.

Indy Mellinks family and her boyfriend play cards in Oegstgeest, Leiden, Netherlands.(REUTERS)
Friends and family snapped up the first 50 decks of GSB (Gold, Silver, Bronze) cards, which have images of gold bars, silver coins and a bronze shield. Mellink had more made and began selling them online.

Within a few months, she had sent out around 1,500 packs, including to Belgium, Germany, France and the United States. Game shops have also shown interest, she said.

Indy Mellinks family and her boyfriend play cards in Oegstgeest, Leiden, Netherlands.(REUTERS)
Mellink has been testing the cards out on players, who said they had never been conscious of sexual inequality in decks before. Switching would take some getting used to.

"It is good that we reflect on gender neutrality," said Berit van Dobbenburgh, head of the Dutch Bridge Association, while playing with the new cards. It would be complicated to make a formal switch because that would require updating the rules, she said.

Genderless playing cards designed by Indy Mellink lie on a table in Oegstgeest, Leiden, Netherlands.(REUTERS)
"I wonder if it's worth it. But gender neutrality, I am all for it! It's great that someone of this age has noticed this. It's the new generation."

