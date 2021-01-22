King, queen and jack replaced with gold, silver and bronze in gender-neutral card deck
Indy Mellink, a Dutch card fan, was explaining a game to her cousins last summer when she asked herself: why should a king be worth more than a queen?
The 23-year-old forensic psychology graduate, encouraged by her father, decided it was time to break with the centuries-old tradition of sexual inequality in playing card decks that rank men above women.
"If we have this hierarchy that the king is worth more than the queen then this subtle inequality influences people in their daily life because it's just another way of saying 'hey, you're less important," she said in an interview. "Even subtle inequalities like this do play a big role."
After a lot of trial and error, she designed a genderless deck in which the images of a king, queen and jack were replaced with gold, silver and bronze.
Friends and family snapped up the first 50 decks of GSB (Gold, Silver, Bronze) cards, which have images of gold bars, silver coins and a bronze shield. Mellink had more made and began selling them online.
Within a few months, she had sent out around 1,500 packs, including to Belgium, Germany, France and the United States. Game shops have also shown interest, she said.
Mellink has been testing the cards out on players, who said they had never been conscious of sexual inequality in decks before. Switching would take some getting used to.
"It is good that we reflect on gender neutrality," said Berit van Dobbenburgh, head of the Dutch Bridge Association, while playing with the new cards. It would be complicated to make a formal switch because that would require updating the rules, she said.
"I wonder if it's worth it. But gender neutrality, I am all for it! It's great that someone of this age has noticed this. It's the new generation."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
23-year-old Dutch card fan creates gender-neutral deck
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wholesome video shows kindergarten teacher vibing with kids in online class
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA shares pics of Jupiter’s northern and southern auroras. Seen them yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog spends days outside hospital waiting for her human in Turkey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of oryx hanging out with its ostrich buddy may make you miss your BFF
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Street library opened at Embassy of India, Antananarivo to spread joy of reading
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris posts cute clip of her daughter at White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani shares throwback pic, Twinkle Khanna reacts with this emoji
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chrissy Teigen becomes only celeb to be followed by @POTUS on Twitter. Know why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Romania activist Valeriu Nicolae urges people to do something good every day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Waddling penguins meet midway, exchange ‘pleasantries’. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netizens can’t stop gushing at doggo’s ‘top line’ security procedure. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bernie Sander’s cosy attire sparks meme fest on Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra cops reunite 17-year-old runaway girl with family in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dad gives twist to nursery rhyme to make baby say ‘Dada’. Video is adorable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox