24-year-old Meta employee says he’s ‘fighting to save every dollar’ despite 3 crore salary

A Meta employee has opened up about his lack of motivation to work despite being only 24 years old and earning an impressive salary of ₹3.2 crore. In a post shared on the anonymous professional networking app Blind, the user said that he had managed to accumulate an impressive net worth of $700,000 and wanted it to touch $3 million before he retired, as he had no will to continue working. A Meta employee talks about his lack of motivation to work. (Representational image/Pixabay)

“I'm 24 with 700k net worth. I am really blessed to have this at a young age,” the Meta employee acknowledged, even as admitted that he wanted to quit his job.

Blind is an anonymous professional community where verified employees can have conversations about their career trajectories, work-life challenges and more. The app verifies that the registered users actually work in the company through their work email.

“Just want to quit”

The Meta employee asked if it’s true that a person’s net worth “compounds like crazy” after it hits $1 million. Explaining that he did not want to continue working, he asked whether things get easier after the $1 million milestone.

“I can't stand work at all. Everyday I have no motivation to continue on at work and just want to quit. However, I'm tied to making money for my family,” the Blind user revealed. He explained that he felt stuck and could not quit as he had to make money for his family.

The Meta employee further revealed that his current total compensation stands at $370,000 ( ₹3.2 crore approximately).

“Fighting to save every dollar”

Despite his impressive net worth and equally impressive salary, the Meta employee said that he felt like he was fighting to save every dollar so he could increase his net worth before he burnt out.

“I don't know how much longer I have in me. Feel like I'm fighting to save every dollar right now and watch my nw slowly climb,” he wrote on Blind, adding that his goal was $3 million.

“Does it get much easier after 1M? Is the end in sight? My goal is 3M,” the user asked.

