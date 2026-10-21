33-year-old UK bodybuilder dies after collapsing on stage during competition

A 33-year-old bodybuilder died on Sunday after collapsing on stage in front of a shocked audience during the finals of a bodybuilding competition in Telford, England.

The bodybuilder died a day before his 34th birthday. (Instagram/@mateusz.chmura.92)

According to a report by the New York Post, Mateusz Chmura, from Wakefield, was competing in his second event at the PCA British Finals when he collapsed during his routine. The Physical Culture Association (PCA) announced his death in a statement, expressing “deep sadness” over the incident.

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Chmura received emergency treatment on stage before being airlifted to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The cause of his death has not been publicly confirmed.

The bodybuilder reportedly died a day before his 34th birthday. He had finished second in his first competition just two weeks earlier and had married his wife, Patrycja Chmura, in August.

Competition halted after bodybuilder’s collapse

In a statement shared on social media, the PCA said the British Finals were halted while Chmura was receiving medical attention. After he was taken from the venue, organisers held a meeting with the other athletes and decided to continue with the competition.

In its statement, the association offered its condolences to Chmura’s wife, family and friends, as well as everyone who knew him. “Our deepest condolences go to his wife, family, friends and everyone who knew and loved him,” the organisation said in an Instagram post.

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{{^usCountry}} “What happened was deeply distressing for everyone in attendance, and it is completely normal to be struggling with it. Please do not carry this alone,” the statement added, urging those affected to seek support. Chmura’s wife warns against unauthorised fundraiser {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “What happened was deeply distressing for everyone in attendance, and it is completely normal to be struggling with it. Please do not carry this alone,” the statement added, urging those affected to seek support. Chmura’s wife warns against unauthorised fundraiser {{/usCountry}}

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In a statement shared on her late husband’s Instagram account, Patrycja warned people against donating to an online fundraiser that claimed to be raising money for the family following his death. She said she had not authorised anyone to collect money on behalf of her or her family and urged people not to fall for the appeal.

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“I would never want anyone to lose their hard-earned money because they are trying to help us during such a difficult time,” she said.

“I am going through something incredibly painful, and right now I simply do not have the words or strength to say much more,” she added.

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Patrycja reiterated that she had no connection to the fundraiser and pleaded with people not to donate to it. She also thanked those who had sent messages of condolence and offered support following her husband’s sudden death.

“Thank you for everyone who has shown Mateusz and our family love, compassion and support. Every kind word means more than I can express right now,” she said.