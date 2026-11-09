5 people who survived nearly 100 days adrift in Pacific Ocean ate turtles and birds to stay alive

5 people, including 2 children, who survived nearly 100 days adrift in the Pacific Ocean, ate turtles and birds and drank rainwater to stay alive, according to a report by The New York Times. The survivors, who were stranded on a small boat after setting out on what was supposed to be a one-hour journey between islands in Micronesia, also endured the loss of 4 family members during the ordeal.

The family reached the island nation of Kiribati on November 1. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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On July 30, 9 people boarded a 20-foot skiff for a short trip between islands to gather supplies. However, the boat was blown off course during a storm and eventually ran out of fuel. The passengers included Tedwinson Paul, 31, and 8 younger members of his family, The New York Times reported.

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Arthur Irons II, an official from Chuuk, the Micronesian state from where the family had departed, said he had informed the federal government about their disappearance, prompting a search operation by the US Coast Guard. However, after a days-long search effort was called off, the family remained stranded at sea.

The family continued drifting across the Pacific Ocean for nearly 100 days before they were rescued on November 1.

How did they survive 3 months at sea?

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{{^usCountry}} During the ordeal, the family waved at passing ships and aircraft in the hope of being rescued, but their attempts went unanswered. They survived by eating turtles and birds and drinking rainwater, according to the outlet. As the days passed, 4 members of the group, including a child, died. The surviving relatives were forced to throw their bodies overboard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the ordeal, the family waved at passing ships and aircraft in the hope of being rescued, but their attempts went unanswered. They survived by eating turtles and birds and drinking rainwater, according to the outlet. As the days passed, 4 members of the group, including a child, died. The surviving relatives were forced to throw their bodies overboard. {{/usCountry}}

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After nearly 100 days at sea, the 5 survivors finally spotted land. Their boat travelled more than 3,000 miles before reaching the island nation of Kiribati on November 1.

The journey ended when the skiff ran aground on the coral-filled shoreline of Fanning Island and was destroyed. The 5 survivors, comprising 3 men and 2 teenage boys, then made their way towards a nearby village, following the sound of church bells.

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The villagers initially mistook the survivors for drunk people because they were struggling to walk. The 5, who were reportedly naked, malnourished and severely dehydrated, were subsequently taken in and cared for by the pastor of a local church.

(Also Read: From 13 months to 484 days: Extraordinary stories of survival at sea)

Survivors begin recovering

By November 2, the survivors were showing signs of recovery, according to a report by PEOPLE. Nursing officer Paukin Tororo said they were gradually regaining their strength.

“They can move their head side by side,” Tororo said, adding, “They can give a smile face, they show the sign they want to eat.”

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Meanwhile, Alexander Narruhn, the governor of Chuuk, confirmed on Sunday that he had begun discussions with the Kiribati government to arrange the survivors’ return home. The US Coast Guard also expressed relief after learning that five people had been found alive.

“We are extremely relieved to hear that five individuals were found and are receiving care based on media reports. We extend our profound condolences for those who are still missing,” the Coast Guard told PEOPLE in a statement.