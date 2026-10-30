71-year-old farmer in South Korea goes for cataract surgery, doctors find 11 live worms in his eyes

A 71-year-old farmer in South Korea who visited a hospital for cataract surgery was found to have 11 live parasitic worms in his eyes, including some that had already begun reproducing.

Doctors discovered 11 live worms in the eyes of a South Korean farmer who had visited a hospital for cataract surgery. (Representational image generated using AI)

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(Also read: Woman says she returned from India with a metre-long tapeworm and 38 parasites in her brain)

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According to Gizmodo, the man had been experiencing redness, blurred vision and a persistent feeling of something being stuck in both eyes for nearly two months.

The unusual case was documented by doctors at Kangwon National University Hospital and published in the New England Journal of Medicine on October 24.

Doctors discover worms during examination

The farmer had initially approached the hospital seeking cataract surgery. However, during an examination, doctors noticed several small worms moving in the spaces between his eyelids and eyeballs.

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{{^usCountry}} They administered local anaesthesia and carefully removed 11 live, translucent worms using fine forceps. The worms measured between 11 and 20 millimetres in length. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They administered local anaesthesia and carefully removed 11 live, translucent worms using fine forceps. The worms measured between 11 and 20 millimetres in length. {{/usCountry}}

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Further examination under a microscope identified them as Thelazia callipaeda, a species of parasitic roundworm commonly found in animals.

What made the case particularly unusual was that some female worms were carrying fertilised eggs, while others had already developed larvae.

Speaking to Gizmodo, lead author Ji Eun Song, an ophthalmologist at Kangwon National University Hospital, explained that the findings indicated the parasites had reached reproductive maturity inside the man's eyes.

How do these worms infect humans?

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Thelazia worms are transmitted through flies that feed on tears and other eye secretions.

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These flies can transfer infectious larvae from animals to humans. The larvae subsequently develop into adult worms inside the eye.

Dogs and other canines are the primary hosts of T. callipaeda, although the parasite can occasionally infect humans.

The resulting condition, known as thelaziasis, can cause eye irritation, redness, excessive tearing and blurred vision.

Farmer recovers after treatment

Despite the unusual discovery, the man recovered after doctors removed the worms.

“The patient is doing very well,” Song told Gizmodo.

(Also read: Truth behind viral video that claims to show 'deadly worm' inside a capsicum)

Doctors found no signs of recurrence during follow-up examinations, and the farmer was expected to undergo his originally planned cataract surgery.

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The doctors said the case highlighted the importance of investigating persistent eye symptoms, particularly when common treatments fail to provide relief.

They also advised people experiencing prolonged irritation, redness or a sensation of something being stuck in their eyes to seek medical attention rather than ignore the symptoms.