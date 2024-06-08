Truth behind viral video that claims to show 'deadly worm' inside a capsicum

Are you an avid social media user? Then, there is a high chance that you have come across a video that shows a “deadly worm” inside a capsicum. The viral footage also claims that if ingested, the worm can cause death. Does the video show the whole truth? Turns out, the footage is being shared with inaccurate claims. Fact check: The image shows a person pulling out a worm from a capsicum. (Screengrab)

“Be careful before eating capsicum,” an X user wrote while sharing the video. The clip shows someone slicing a capsicum and removing a thin, almost thread-like worm. The video claims that it is a threadworm and goes on to say that if ingested, it feeds on the large intestine and may also cause someone’s death.

Take a look at the video going viral with inaccurate claims:

A quick search revealed several similar videos shared earlier on social media. While some of the videos claim that it is a worm, others say it is not a worm but a tiny snake.

During the search, we also came across a report published by AFP that debunked these claims. According to the outlet, the worm shown in the video is harmless and doesn’t pose any health risk to humans.

The “worm appears to be a nematomorpha or perhaps a nematoda of the mermithidae family. They share similar characteristics. To distinguish between them you would need to put them under a magnifying glass or microscope,” Maria Achinelly, a doctor of natural sciences and member of the Argentinian Parasitology Association told AFP.

“Regardless which type of worm this is, the biology is similar -- they are worms… they are parasites that depend on insects and kill those that carry them,” Achinelly said, adding, “They are... able to parasite off cockroaches, lobsters, spiders, scorpions, but never animals like birds, reptiles, amphibians or humans… They are not dangerous to touch or ingest”.

Conclusion

This video of a worm inside capsicum is being shared with the misleading claim that it can cause death if ingested.