What is ‘Click here’? All about the viral trend on X

ByHT Trending Desk
Mar 31, 2024 01:08 AM IST

Thousands of X users have jumped on the ‘Click here’ trend, leaving many others wondering what it was all about.

Since Saturday evening, X has been inundated with thousands of posts featuring a simple image: a plain white background adorned with the phrase "click here" in bold black font accompanied by a diagonally downward pointing arrow. This trend has left a large number of users wondering what it is all about. Are you among those puzzled by "click here" posts flooding your timeline?

Click here trend: BJP and the AAP too joined the 'Click here' trend. (X)
What is the “Click here” trend?

The diagonally downward arrow points to the left side, to the “alt text”, or alternative text, section.

This feature helps users add a text description to the photos that they upload on the platform. This feature can help the visually challenged to understand the image with the help of text-to-speech recognition and Braille language.

Photo descriptions as part of the alt text feature can be up to 420 characters.

The alt text feature was introduced on X in 2016.

“...we’re empowering everyone to ensure content shared on Twitter is accessible to the widest possible audience,” the social media giant had said during the launch eight years ago.

How X users reacted to “Click here”

Users from all walks of life, from politicians to certain influencers too wondered what the “Click here” trend was about.

Among them was Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi.

“What is the click here pic story.? My timeline is full of it!” she wrote.

The BJP too jumped on the viral trend with a message ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, sharing a “Click here” post.

Phir ek baar Modi sarkar (Modi sarkar once again),” the party wrote in Hindi in the alt text section of its post.

Check out the BJP's post here:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), meanwhile, had a message on its mega rally scheduled for Sunday, March 31, in its "Click here" post which features no other textual description.

“Come to Ramlila Maidan on March 31 to save the country,” the party wrote in Delhi in then alt text section of the post.

