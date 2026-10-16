A 99-year-old German woman living in England has become the world's oldest wing walker after being inspired by a 97-year-old record-holder she saw on television. Helga Duffy achieved the feat while strapped to the top of a small aircraft in Gloucestershire, raising money for an air ambulance charity.

German-born Helga Duffy, 99, became the world's oldest wing walker after being inspired by a 97-year-old woman. (Facebook/Guinness World Records)

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According to a BBC report, Duffy decided to attempt wing walking after watching Betty Bromage perform the stunt on the news. Duffy currently lives in a care home in Devizes, Wiltshire, having previously spent many years in Frome, Somerset.

Guinness World Records identifies Duffy as German and confirms that she secured the record at the age of 99.

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'I wasn't frightened because I was so excited'

Duffy completed the challenge at RFC Rendcomb Airfield in Cirencester, Gloucestershire. Describing the experience as "peculiar", she said her excitement had outweighed any fear.

"I wasn't frightened because I was so excited," she told the BBC.

Guinness World Records officials presented her with a certificate recognising the achievement.

Reflecting on her upbringing as the eldest of seven children, Duffy said her father would have been proud.

"He expected the best of us. So I always tried. I think if he's still there somewhere, he'd be very proud of his firstborn."

Her nieces, Jackie Rose and Julie Preece, watched the flight and described her as an "independent" and "forthright lady".

"She's wanted to do something different for so long. She just wanted to prove that actually even though she's 99, she's still that lady she was years and years ago," Jackie said.

Record-breaking flight raises money for charity

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{{^usCountry}} Duffy's wing walk also raised more than £1,300 for Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance, a charity with a personal connection to her family. Her nieces said their mother had made her "final journey" aboard an air ambulance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Duffy's wing walk also raised more than £1,300 for Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance, a charity with a personal connection to her family. Her nieces said their mother had made her "final journey" aboard an air ambulance. {{/usCountry}}

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Sam Conway, from the charity, called Duffy a "legend".

"She looks as though she's had the time of her life," Conway said.

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Meanwhile, Bromage congratulated Duffy but jokingly vowed to reclaim the record.

"I can't wait until I'm 100 and I can do it again, I'll beat you again," she said.

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Bromage, who has completed six wing walks, added: "I really enjoy doing it - it's a bit frightening at first isn't it? Just the apprehension of it."