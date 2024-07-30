A baby shark is born: Visitors at a mall in Dubai witness rare right inside aquarium

Dubai Aquarium by Emaar, which is one of the largest suspended aquariums in the world and underwater zoo, took to Instagram to share that a shark in their aquarium has given birth to a baby shark. The aquarium even shared a video capturing the “magical moment” when the shark was born. Dubai: Shark is giving birth to a baby at a mall. (Instagram/@dubaiaquarium)

“Witnessing a baby shark come to life this morning at our aquarium was such a magical moment,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram.

The video shows the rare moment when a shark is being born at the Dubai aquarium. It captures the miraculous moment a tiny shark emerged from its mother. The newborn shark was first seen gliding across the water’s surface before swiftly darting towards the other end of the aquarium.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 18,000 views, numerous likes and comments.

Also Read| Shark hatches pup without any contact with a male shark in Brookfield Zoo in US

Check out a few comments here:

“So wholesome to watch this,” expressed an Instagram user.

Another added, “How beautiful.”

“Awesome! We were there yesterday and diving, we saw that baby still with the mother and it’s miraculous to have it born today,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “They have to move him alone to a pond until he learns to eat. I am a specialist in reproducing sharks in controlled facilities.”

“Incredible!” said a fifth.