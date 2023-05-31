Home / Trending / Ever wondered what a shark egg looks like? Watch

Ever wondered what a shark egg looks like? Watch

ByVrinda Jain
May 31, 2023 10:34 PM IST

In a recent video that is going viral, you can see a woman holding a shark egg and informing people about it. Watch the video inside it.

There are several videos that showcase the lives of sharks and close encounters of humans with sharks. These videos can often be downright chilling. While the internet is filled with videos of sharks, have you ever wondered what a shark egg looks like? In a recent video that is going viral, you can see a woman holding a shark egg and informing people about it.

Shark egg washed up on California beach.(Instagram/@california.shelling)
Shark egg washed up on California beach.(Instagram/@california.shelling)

Also Read: Fake video of sharks destroying ships shared as real. Post sparked laughter

Instagram user @california.shelling shared this video and wrote in the post’s caption, “Some sharks give birth to live young, and others are oviparous, meaning they lay eggs. California horn shark mothers lay these corkscrew egg cases. When it comes out, it is very pliable but hardens over time. Hope this lil guy makes it!”

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CsjwICSAgrP/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

This video was shared on May 23. Since being uploaded, it has raked up more than five million views. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Wow that's beautiful." A second added, "Omg, I’ve never seen anything like this." "Thanks for the explanation, I never knew those existed," posted a third. "Woah that is unreal! Thanks for sharing!"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shark animal instagram + 1 more
shark animal instagram
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out