Meg 2 The Trench trailer: Sharks show no mercy in this Jason Statham film

The Meg 2: The Trench trailer is here and is brutal to say the least. Actor Jason Statham joins hands with Chinese star Wu Jing for an underwater expedition to the ocean's bottom to study new animals and come face to face some unimaginable creatures, including whale sharks and creatures with tentacles. The high-intensity trailer shows several people turning prey for sharks at a tourist attraction with no mercy for anyone. Also read: Operation Fortune Ruse de Guerre review: Guy Ritchie delivers a slick, entertaining spy escapade Stills from The Meg 2 The Trench trailer.

The trailer starts with a glimpse of how brutal dinosaurs were as they even preyed on crocodiles. Slowly moving to the theme of Meg 2, Jason is taking on a trio of sharks at a tourist attraction before things go worse after their underwater expedition.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram on Tuesday, Jason Statham wrote, "#Meg2 in theaters August 4." The film is made under the banner of Warner Bros. Fans seem to have liked the trailer. A Jason fan commented on his post, “Fast and Furious, the way of the water... But I'll watch anything that has Jason Statham starring in.” Another wrote, “THIS IS GUNNA BE AWESOME.” A fan also wrote, “That had to be a good paycheck.” A comment also read: “Jurassic World VS MEG.”

According to Variety, Jason Statham encounters not one or two, but three deep-sea prehistoric sharks and a huge creature with numerous tentacles. A sequel was announced shortly after The Meg earned $530 million globally in 2018. The Megalodon, a species of enormous shark once believed to be extinct, attacked a party of scientists' submersible in the first film.

The film also stars Sienna Guillory, Cliff Curtis, Shuya Sophia Cai, Page Kennedy, Skyler Samuels and Sergio Peris-Mencheta. Li Bingbing, who starred in The Meg alongside Jason, won't be appearing in the follow-up, as per Variety.

The 1997 techno-thriller Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror by Steve Alten served as the inspiration for the movie The Meg. The authors of Meg 2 as well as Dean Georgaris, Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber wrote the original adaption. The upcoming sequel is being directed by Ben Wheatley.

(With ANI inputs)

