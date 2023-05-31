Woman recklessly dances on railway track, people say it's ‘dangerous’

A video of a woman dancing on the railway tracks has left people stunned. In a video shared by Instagram user Avnikarish, you can see her dressed in a blue saree and dancing to the beats of a Haryanvi song while standing in the middle of a railway track. Since being shared, many people have condemned her act. Some even asked the police to take action against her. A woman shared a video of herself dancing on a railway track, many people wrote that it is 'dangerous' to do so.(Instagram/@Avnikarish)

The video begins to show Avnikarish first sitting on the railway track. Then, as the music plays, she gets up and grooves on the Haryanvi song 420 - Lambe Lambe Baal by Masoom Sharma and Ashu.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared just a few months ago. Since being posted, it has raked up more than 3,000 likes. Many people have also shared comments on the post. Many people were angered to watch her dance on the railway track. Some even said that strict action should be taken against her.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual tagged Mumbai Police and wrote, "@mumbaipolice, an FIR should be filed for this dangerous act." A second shared, "This is not safe at all. Already there is news about accidents on railway tracks and you are doing this for views. Very bad." A third posted, "Avni ji, it is illegal to make such videos on the rail tracks. Please follow the rules."