Black Friday is an annual shopping event observed on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the United States. It marks the unofficial start of the Christmas shopping season, with retailers offering major discounts on products. The sales attract large numbers of shoppers to physical stores and online platforms.

People walk past a Black Friday sale sign displayed on a shop window in Paris, France, November 24, 2026. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier (REUTERS) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What began as a single-day shopping event has since expanded into a longer period of discounts, with several retailers launching offers weeks in advance. The sales often continue through the weekend and into Cyber Monday.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

In 2026, Black Friday will fall on November 27, and retailers began advertising deals and discounts well in advance.

However, the origins of Black Friday have little to do with shopping or festive discounts. The term was first associated with a financial crisis in the United States in the 19th century.

The first recorded use of ‘Black Friday’

The first recorded use of the term Black Friday dates back to September 24, 1869, when the US gold market crashed. According to History.com, the crisis followed an attempt by two Wall Street financiers, Jay Gould and Jim Fisk, to manipulate gold prices for personal gain.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

The pair bought large quantities of gold to drive up its price and sell their holdings at a profit. They also used their connection to President Ulysses S Grant through his brother-in-law, Abel Rathbone Corbin, to influence government decisions on gold sales.

Gould and Fisk convinced Corbin not to sell any more gold so its value would rise.

General Daniel Butterfield, then assistant treasurer of the United States, allegedly kept them informed about government gold transactions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When President Grant learnt about the scheme, he ordered the government to sell $4 million worth of gold. The move sent gold prices crashing from $160 to $133, triggering panic in financial markets. Several brokerage houses went bankrupt, and the stock market fell by around 20%, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Gould managed to sell his gold before the crash, but Fisk suffered losses after his partner sold his holdings without informing him. Neither financier was imprisoned for their role in the scandal.

How Black Friday became associated with shopping

The term acquired a different meaning in 1950s Philadelphia. Police officers used Black Friday to describe the chaos that followed Thanksgiving, when crowds of shoppers and tourists flooded the city ahead of the annual Army-Navy football game.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The influx led to heavy traffic and crowded stores, forcing police officers to work longer shifts. Shoplifters also took advantage of the crowds, adding to the law enforcement workload.

(Also read: Black Friday: The truth behind the ominous tag for shoppers' favourite weekend of the year)

By 1961, the term had become so popular that local officials and retailers unsuccessfully attempted to rename the day 'Big Friday' to remove its negative connotations. Black Friday remained largely associated with Philadelphia until the 1980s, when it gained wider acceptance across the US.

How retailers gave Black Friday a new meaning

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

By the late 1980s, retailers had found a way to give the term a more positive association. They popularised the explanation that Black Friday was the day when businesses moved from being 'in the red', or operating at a loss, to being 'in the black', or making a profit.

According to this widely circulated explanation, the large number of customers and increased sales following Thanksgiving helped retailers turn their annual profits around. The earliest known published reference to this explanation occurs in The Philadelphia Inquirer for November 28, 1981.

The retail interpretation caught on, and Black Friday became an important date on the American shopping calendar. The event eventually expanded beyond a single day, with retailers introducing extended sales and other shopping events such as Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}