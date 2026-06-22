After 15 years in Germany, Pune woman says returning to India feels like ‘reverse cultural shock’

A woman who recently moved back to Pune after spending more than 15 years in Germany has opened up about the emotional and practical changes that come with returning to India after living abroad for a long time. A Pune woman said returning to India after 15 years in Germany felt like relearning everyday life. (Instagram/bretzel_and_biryani)

(Also read: ‘I love India the most’: German author reflects on her journey across 40 countries)

In a video shared on Instagram, the woman, whose username reads @bretzel_and_biryani, spoke about how the move has made everyday life feel like a process of learning things all over again.

“It’s been two to three weeks since we moved back to India after living in Germany for over a decade. And every single day feels like relearning how life works. We are trying to adjust from cold and cloudy weather to embracing sunshine, heat, and sweat. From cherry blossoms and tulips to gulmohars and bougainvilleas. From berries and apples to Indian mangoes, melons, and jamuns. From speaking German in day-to-day life to now switching to English, Marathi, and Hindi. From quiet streets to vibrant, bright, and streets full of activities and honking. From disciplined and structured traffic to kind of free-flowing traffic. From highly structured systems to flexible Jugaad solutions. From people starting their morning at 6 AM to hearing "gyara baje dukaan khulegi madam." From hyper-punctual schedules to delays of 30-60 minutes being considered completely normal. From a DIY culture to a convenience and service-driven society. From a privacy-focused culture to strangers casually asking personal questions. From a reserved community to a more open and welcoming one. From almost no visible social hierarchy to clearly layered social interactions. From weekly supermarket self-checkouts to groceries delivered to your doorstep in 10 minutes. From cozy European townscapes to a sky filled with high-rise and constant growth. Some things feel familiar, some things feel completely new again, and honestly, moving back to your own country after so many years feels like a reverse cultural shock too. Follow along as we navigate this transition, make new lifestyle choices, and rebuild our life in Pune, India,” she said.

(Also read: Indian man stranded in Germany after credit card stops working despite no outstanding dues: 'Time to rethink my banking')

Rebuilding life in Pune The clip was shared with a reflective caption that read, “Slowly and steadily, we’re figuring it out. Some days feel easy. Some days feel overwhelming. But every day teaches us something new. Rebuilding life after 15 years abroad isn’t just about changing countries; it’s about reshaping routines, expectations, and mindset. One adjustment. One lesson. One day at a time. We are building a life of our own in Pune, India.”

Watch the clip here: