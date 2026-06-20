‘I love India the most’: German author reflects on her journey across 40 countries

A Germany-based author who has travelled across continents has shared a deeply personal reflection on her bond with India. Having lived in Germany for three decades and explored nearly 40 countries, she says no other place has left the same emotional impact on her. Author Maria Wirth says India touched her more than any other country. (Representative Image)

In a detailed post on social media platform X, she described how India grew on her over time, eventually becoming the country she feels most connected to. Her reflections blend personal memories, travel experiences and a philosophical view of life in India.

The post was shared by Maria Wirth. In her caption, she wrote, “I have lived in Germany for 30 years. I have travelled to almost 40 countries across Europe, South and North America, North Africa and Asia before coming to India. Yet, of all the countries I visited, I clearly love India the most. I once even dreamt of a thick three dimensional map of India in front of me. Looking at it, my heart expanded and I felt great love. I was surprised that one can love a country so deeply.”

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She further added that her first impression of India was not positive. “It was not love at first sight. After my first visit during my studies, I even said, ‘Never again India’, as my mother recalled. I had returned to Germany unwell after a stomach upset. Only on my second visit, which was meant to be a short stopover and has now lasted 45 years, did India reveal the treasure beneath its noisy and challenging surface.”

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