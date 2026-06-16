Indian man stranded in Germany after credit card stops working despite no outstanding dues: 'Time to rethink my banking'

An Indian traveller has gone viral after claiming he was left stranded in Germany when his credit card suddenly stopped working despite showing no outstanding dues. Taking to X, the user who goes by @IdiotsRoads on the microblogging platform, said that he was relying on a single credit card during his trip when transactions started getting declined without warning. The man said that the calls to customer support did not resolve the issue. (Unsplash/Representational image )

In a detailed post, the traveller claimed that the card had worked for a few days before abruptly refusing payments. According to him, the bank’s mobile app showed “Total Amount Due: 0.00” and “Payment Status: All Dues Paid”, yet transactions continued to fail.

Sharing his frustration, he wrote, “The error in the SMS says ‘TRANSACTION DECLINED DUE TO LOW FUNDS’. Whose low funds, the bank’s???”

The traveller also posted a screenshot from the banking app, which appeared to show that there were no pending dues on the card. He said that the calls to customer support did not resolve the issue. “I called the Hdfc helpline. Guy on the line coolly said we can’t do anything about it. There is no outstanding. There is no payment pending for me to make. YET there is nothing that can be done and I cannot make payments! Just amazing,” he wrote.

The traveller further claimed that attempts to seek help from his relationship manager were equally unsuccessful, leaving him without access to his only credit card while overseas.

“So here I am, in Germany without access to my only credit card that I am carrying and relying on, stuck without being able to make very essential payments,” he said, adding that the experience had made him rethink his banking relationship.