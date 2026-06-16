Indian woman in Germany reveals the European habit she wishes India had: ‘Life slows down after 6 pm’

An Indian woman living in Germany has shared how life in Europe changed her understanding of work, evenings and personal time. Himani Sharma, who has been living in Germany for four years, posted a video on Instagram in which she spoke about one aspect of European life she would deeply miss if she ever returned to India. An Indian woman said life in Europe after 6 pm taught her the meaning of work-life balance. (Instagram/zeal_to_fly)

(Also read: ‘Work culture is not hell’: Man who worked in Europe, UK, Canada and US says Bengaluru’s real problem is commute)

In the video, Sharma said, “One thing I will really miss if I ever go back to India is how life slows down in Europe after 6 p.m. Like shops are shut, work is over, and people actually go back to living their life.”

She said the experience was a major cultural shift for her in the beginning, especially because of how differently work and personal time are treated in India.

‘People sit in cafes for hours’ Explaining the contrast, Sharma said, “And honestly, this was such a culture shock for me in the beginning because back in India, even when we meet friends, we are still mentally at work, checking phones, replying to messages, eating quickly, talking a little, and then leaving.”

According to her, the slower rhythm of evenings in Europe helped her understand the importance of being present. “But in Europe, people sit in cafes for hours, sipping one drink slowly, having deep conversations, enjoying the weather, ordering a little food, and simply spending time with each other. Nobody is constantly on their phone,” she said.

She added, “I feel like living in Europe taught me how to be fully present in the moment. And honestly, I really wish we had more of this culture back in my home country too.”

(Also read: Indian woman in Europe shows empty office at 5:15 pm, compares work culture with India)

‘It’s about living more intentionally’ In the caption of the video, Sharma wrote that Europe taught her something she had never expected. “After living in Germany for 4 years, one of the biggest cultural shifts for me was seeing how people genuinely disconnect from work and reconnect with life. Long conversations, slow coffees, evening walks and time spent with people without constantly checking a phone. It’s not about working less. It’s about living more intentionally. As I prepare for my next chapter in Dubai, this is one lesson I am taking with me forever,” she wrote.

Watch the clip here: